Singing

New Bethel Baptist Church #2 on Barnes Mountain will have a singing Saturday, August 31 starting at 7:00 p.m. The guest singers will be God’s Family Connection. Pastor William Durbin and congregation welcomes everyone.

Homecoming

Stacy Lane Community Pentecostal Church of God will be having their homecoming on September 1st at 1 p.m. Pastor Jason Riddell invites all to attend a day of being with us and to listen to some singing & preaching. Everyone is welcome to attend. Call 606-560-4442 for more information.

Thomas Baptist Homecoming

Thomas Baptist Church Homecoming will be Sunday, September 8th. Bro. Ricky Kirby will be the speaker. Everyone is invited to attend, and a meal will be served following the morning service. Special music will be provided by Glory Road in the afternoon service.

Mt. Carmel Homecoming and Revival

Mt. Carmel Christian Church will be having their annual homecoming service and fall revival beginning on Sun. Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. Bro. Kenny Dotson will minister and a meal follows service.

The schedule for the Fall Revival is as follows: Sun., Sept. 8, 6 p.m. — Bro. Kenny Dotson; Mon., Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. — Bro. Joe Kelly; Tues., Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. — Bro. Joe Hall; and Wed., Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. — Bro. John McCord. There will be special music each night. All are welcome!