Marion Bush Hardy, 94, formerly of Ravenna, departed this life August 16th, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James Clark Hardy, Sr. and the late Mary Bush Hardy. She was a lifelong member of Ravenna Christian Church, and former Sunday School teacher. She was a retired employee of the Union Bank and Trust Company, working there for 41 years. Mrs. Hardy was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of Timesavers Homemakers Club, a charter member of the Marcum-Wallace Hospital Auxiliary, a charter member of the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society, a member of the Elisha Witt Daughters of the American Revolution, Past Worthy Matron of Irvine Chapter of the Eastern Star #357; Past Worthy High Priestess of the Order of the Irvine White Shrine of Jerusalem #9, a member of the Estill County Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her brothers James Clark Hardy, Jr, and Karel Williams Hardy; and her nephew Daniel Gordon Hardy.

Survivors include her nieces, Mrs. Susan Hardy Martin, Mrs. Brenda Lee, Mrs Jena Powell, Mrs. Sonja Bill, and Mrs. Robyn Hardy Jones; several great nieces and nephews.

Services were held Monday, August 19, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals will Bro. Jim Baughman and Bro. Tony White officiating. Burial was in the Sandhill cemetery.

Nannie Jean Kirby Melton, age 71, of Wallace Circle in Irvine, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. She was born March 6, 1948 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Joe and Maggie Johnson Kirby. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Stanley Melton. She is survived by three daughters: Debbie Alcorn of Irvine, Sandy (Jesse Thacker) Melton of Irvine, Norma (Tim Maggert) Sparks of Loretto; one son: Terry (Gayla) Melton of Irvine; four sisters: Christine Kirby of Irvine, Mayme Dawes of Irvine, Mae Lee Holland of Irvine, and Rhea Beth Noble of Beattyville; six brothers: Joe Kirby of Irvine; Carl Kirby of Irvine, Ivan Smith of Irvine, Beverly Smith of Irvine, Frank Townsend of Irvine, and Doug Kirby of Berea; two grandchildren: Thomas Ray Sparks and Johnathan Plowman; one step-grandchild, Christy Master, one step-great grandchild: Cassondra Alexander; one step-great-great grandchild, Clayton Alexander; and two special great nephews, Keightley Wireman and Liam Mid Norton, as well as several other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one child, Raymond Dale Melton, one son-in-law, Thomas Wayne Alcorn, and two sisters; Cleo Kirby and Pauline Melton.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 13, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial was at the Johnson Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. on Monday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Terry Melton, Anthony Bishop, Thomas Sparks, David Hager, Johnathan Plowman, and Chris Norton.

Honorary Pallbearers were Frank Johnson, Amanda Wireman, Diane Harris, Donald Norton, and Dennis Wardle.

Christopher Todd Hamm, 38, passed away Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at the Marcum-Wallace Hospital. Mr. Hamm was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Scotty and Helen Anglin Hamm. Mr. Hamm was a roofer, who enjoyed hunting agate.

Survivors include his daughter, Brianna Hamm; his brothers, Billy (Linda) Hamm, Greg (Faye) Hamm and Jamie (Paula) Hamm; his sisters, Teresa Hamm, Sandy (Tony) Flynn and Joyce (Buck) Walters; along with many nieces and nephews.

Services were held Tuesday, August 20 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Tim Roberts officiating. Burial was in the Walton Cemetery.

Eva L. Cornett, age 91, of Poplar Street in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born March 16, 1928 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late William and Mary Moore Cox. She was a former Carhartt, Inc. employee and attended the Irvine Free Methodist Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Cornett of Ravenna, two grandchildren, Jerry Wayne Fox and William Trevor Cornett, several great-grandchildren, and a special niece, Rhonda Wood.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Jerry Fox and Ronald Cornett; two sisters; Elizabeth Rowland, and Emma Daniels; and two brothers, Raymond Cox and Lester Cox.

Per Mrs. Cornett’s request, there will be no services.

Marie Campbell’s memorial service will be Saturday, August 24, in Irvine, Kentucky at Rice Station Christian Church. Visitation is from 12 to 1 p.m. and the service is at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiners Hospital for Children, Lexington, KY; The Compassionate Care Center, Richmond, KY; or Visiting Angels, Richmond, KY.

Richard “Dick” Raymond Snowden Jr., 96, husband of Joy, passed away at Marcum-Wallace Memorial Hospital Monday, after a short illness. Mr. Snowden was a native of Estill County, the son of the late Dr. Richard R. Snowden and Hazel Bicknell Snowden. Mr. Snowden was a United States Naval veteran, serving in WWII from 1943-1946 at Pearl Harbor. He also served during the Korean War in 1951. Mr. Snowden received his undergraduate degree from Centre College where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta. He then received his master’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University. He was a retired investigator for the Kentucky Department of Health and later, the Kentucky Attorney General’s office, and a narcotics investigator. He enjoyed golf and was a member of the Estill County Golf Club. He was a member of the Ravenna Christian Church. He was also a member of the Kentucky Colonel Commission.

Survivors other than his wife of 68 years, Joy, include his three sons, Richard (Francie), Gregory Scott (Michelle), and Martin Bicknell (Margaret) Snowden, all of Irvine, KY; three granddaughters, Erin Snowden, Sara Snowden and Olivia Snowden; and one brother, Hiram D. Snowden of Louisville. Also surviving are several nephews.

Services were held Thursday, August 15 at Ravenna Christian Church with Bro. Jim Baughman, and Bro. Tony White officiating. Burial was in the Berea Cemetery with full military honors.

Pallbearers were Clark Snowden, Roger McGee, Carl Barnes, Greg Horn, Tim Hall, and Brit Thompson.

Honorary pallbearers were Mark Honchell, Larry Honchell, Johnny Virag, Dr. Miles Snowden, Scott Snowden, Rick Ginter, and Michael Woolery.

Gregory Scott Rogers, age 58, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital following a long illness. He was born March 26, 1961 in Estill County to John “Sonny” Rogers and Wanda Sparks Rogers. He attended Church of God and lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his parents, John and Wanda Sparks Rogers of Estill Co.; his daughter, Paige Fugate of Perry Co.; two sons, Jon Rogers (Ciaria Hall) of Estill Co. and

Jake Rogers (Anna) of Powell Co.; a sister, Sandy Rogers (Maggie) of Virginia; a brother, Doug Rogers (Verna) of Powell Co.; five grandchildren, Nicholas Fugate, Shyanna Rogers, Gabriel Rogers, Evelyn Rogers and Emilia Rogers along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 21, 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Burial will follow in the Mountain Springs Cemetery.

Jessie Lynn Puckett, age 71, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born August 30, 1947 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Alvin Dudley and Hazel Walters Tipton. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wayne Puckett. She is survived by one daughter, Libby Puckett of North Carolina; one son, Terry Wayne (Emma Rose) Puckett of Estill Co.; one sister, Rebecca Bishop of Estill Co.; one brother, Virgil Tyrone Tipton of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Kyleigh Ren Puckett and Liam Michael Puckett, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael B. Tipton.

Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, August 15, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Carmel Christian Church by Bro. Mark Pearson. Burial was at the Puckett-Tipton Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Tipton, Goble Rogers, Mike Rogers, Scooter Moreland, Virgil Tipton and Harry Crowe.