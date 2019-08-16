Photo by Lisa Bicknell

Steve Parke, with Termi-tech Pest Control, is a regular customer of Doug Saylor’s.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Doug Saylor grew up helping his dad in a family-owned grocery store in Manchester.

He and his siblings worked in that store until it burned down several years ago. That’s when Doug was forced to consider a career change.

It was his dad who encouraged him to go to barber school. Doug figured he had developed the people skills necessary for the job while working in the grocery, so he earned his barber’s license and became employed at Kevin’s barbershop in Richmond. He cut hair, trimmed beards and shaved necks there for ten years. He also met a whole lot of people.

About 60 percent of his clients were from Estill County, Doug estimates, some of whom encouraged him to move his services to Irvine.

For two years, he kept his eyes and ears open for a good location. When a spot beside Wilton Flynn’s gun shop became available, beside the Burger Barn on Richmond Rd., he jumped at the opportunity to branch out on his own.

“I’ve always been a people person,” he said, adding that Irvine has the same small town feel as Manchester, with “a lot of good people.”

Doug isn’t the only barber in the family. His wife Melanie is also a barber, and she’s been trimming people up for 12 years. She currently works in Richmond at Kevin’s, where, for six years, the couple worked side by side.

Doug says he enjoys building relationships with his customers.

“We are a very kid-friendly place,” he adds. However, Doug emphasizes that he is a barber for all ages.

Doug and Melanie have three kids. In his spare time, Doug likes to play golf and spend time with his two grand-babies.

Open since July, Doug’s shop in Irvine operates traditional barbershop services, including haircuts and straight razor shaves.

His business hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Fridays, and from 8 to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. He says he may reset those hours around the first of the year, depending on the needs of customers.

Doug’s Barbershop also has a Facebook page where some of his younger customers like to tag him with pictures of themselves sporting their new haircuts.

No appointments are necessary; walk-ins are always welcome at Doug’s Barbershop.