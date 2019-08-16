Viola Mae Babb, age 85, of Reges Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Good Samaritan Hospital following a short illness. She was born June 15, 1934 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Ruth Bingham Jenkins. She was a homemaker and retired from the Estill County School System where she worked as a Library Aide at the Estill County High School. She was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Babb.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Lynn (Willard) Horn of Irvine; her brother, Robert Jenkins of Nicholasville; her sister-in-law, Myrtle Jenkins of Irvine; three grandchildren, Melissa (Russell) Holbrook, Gerica Horn and Stanley Horn along with three great-grandchildren, Brenton Holbrook, Susan Horn and Lydia Ingram.

She was preceded by three sons, Charles Richard Babb, Gary Michael Babb and Gregory Wayne Babb, two sisters; Elizabeth Willis and Pearl Johnson and four brothers; Tracy, Raymond, James and Douglas Jenkins.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, August 12, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Wayne Miller. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Treva Kelley Margison, age 79, of Barnes Mountain Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 27, 1940 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late William and Kate Flannery Kelley. She was a retired cook with Camp Burnamwood and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin C. Margison.

She is survived by three daughters, Thelma “Puchie” Young of Irvine, Mildred Margison Henderson of Bowling Green and Betty Ann Margison Threadgill of Frankfort; a son, Henry (Gloria) Margison of Sand Gap; a daughter-in-law, Belinda Margison of Georgia; four sisters, Ella Arvin of Irvine; Margaret Grandstaff of Richmond, Catherine Jones of Richmond and Cleata Cox of Indiana; a brother, G.B. Kelley of Irvine; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Griffin; her son, Michael Margison; her son-in-law, Roy Young, five sisters; Jeanette Marshall, Nanny Florence, Irene Moon, Claudia and Clara Kelley and three brothers; Russell, Raymond and Billy Kelley.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, August 7, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Larry Frymyer. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Josh Combs, Calvin Plowman, G.B. Kelly, Jr., Jeremiah Riddell, Clintwood Kelley and Willy Dixon.

Jereld Eugene “Loose Wire” Miller, 76, husband of Beverly Long Miller, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. He was born December 20, 1942 in Estill County, to the late George and Elizabeth Ross Miller, he retired as a self-employed truck driver and heavy equipment operator. He was an Army veteran and served during Vietnam, a lifetime member of the D.A.V.and Old Path Holiness Church.

Other than his wife Beverly, he is survived by seven daughters; Bridgette (Michael) Muncy; Libby (Danny) Wiseman; and Lisa (Timmy Joe) Rawlins, all of Irvine, KY; Dawn (Kieth) Richmond; Angela (Jonathan) Hayes; Teresa Day; and Bobbi Jo (Steven) Knuckles all of Berea, KY. Two sons Jerald Eugene (Christy) Miller Jr. of Irvine, KY; and Jamie (Angela) Vaughn of Richmond, KY. He is also survived by a brother, Chester (Pauline) Miller of Beattyville, KY; a sister Mary Joyce Warner of Irvine, KY, 27 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Jereld was preceded in death by seven sisters Myrtle Maupin; Pauline Newman; Cora Hager, Laura Durbin; Opha Hall; Effie Peters and Virginia Whisman, as well as three brothers Raymond Miller, Floyd Miller and Paul Miller and one grandchild, Jereld Tyler Miller.

Funeral service were held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, with Bro. Marvin Marshall officiating. Pallbearers were Eugene Miller, Devin Wiseman, Andy Wiseman, Ryan Wiseman, Nicholas Puckett and Dylan Casey Miller. Burial was Wednesday August 14, 2019 in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

Elizabeth Frances “Birdie” Abner Osborne, 72, wife of Cecil, of Hamilton OH, formerly of Estill County, passed away August 6th, in Hamilton OH, after a sudden illness. She was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Rebecca Johns Abner. Birdie was a homemaker who enjoyed bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Larry and Thomas Abner.

Survivors other than her husband of 54 years include her children Janet (Jimmy) Purvis and C.R. (Treva) Osborne; her sisters Diane, Linda, and Darlene “Pudd”; her grandchildren Johnny-Ray Carberry, Bristol Lewis, Timothy Lewis, Gage Purvis, Stephen Osborne, and Victor Osborne; her great-grandchildren Amelia Osborne, and Harley Diesbach.

Services were held Thursday, August 8, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Greg Humpert officiating. Burial was in the Sally Poer Cemetery.

Mr. Wesley Newton Rose, 76, husband of Joyce Sparks Rose, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019.

He was born in Estill County on March 4, 1943 to the late Elmo and Vina Tuttle Rose. Mr. Rose was a graduate of Estill County High school and went on to attend the University of Kentucky. He was a retired employee of Phillips Lighting and enjoyed driving a mail truck for Spires Mail Transport for several years. Mr. Rose served as a director of the Estill County Farm Bureau Board and enjoyed farming as well as spending time with his family. He was a 40 year member of the Irvine Lodge #137, F. & A. M., and was a member of the Leavel Green Christian Church.

Survivors in addition to his wife include two daughters, Tammy Rogers (Doug), of Versailles, and Jill Canter, of Richmond; one step-daughter, Carla Day, of Lancaster; two step-sons, Wayne Day (Tami), and Ronnie Sparks (Peggy), both of Paint Lick; one brother, Jerry Rose (Jessie) of Waco; one sister, Norma Stacy (E. B.) of Waco; three grandchildren, Adam Rogers (Arynn), Alyssa Rogers, and Ashley Simpson (Graham); four step-grandchildren, J. T. Henderson, Madison Day, Morgan Day, and Josh Sparks; as well as a host of other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Cody Canter.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, West Main St., Richmond, with Bro. Harvey Spry officiating. Burial was in the Manse Cemetery at Paint Lick. Pallbearers were Doug Rogers, Graham Simpson, Philip Riley, Shane Sparks, Adam Rogers, J. T. Henderson, Josh Sparks, Tanner Stacy, and Sam Stacy. Honorary pallbearers were Ashley Simpson, Alyssa Rogers, Madison Day, Morgan Day, Arynn Rogers and AnnMarie Stacy.

Ronald Wayne “Shorty” Sparks, age 59, of Dark Hollow Sub Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born January 2, 1960 in Wolfe County and was the son of the late Elera and Edith Hatton Sparks. He worked as a logger and in the oil fields and was a member of the American Legion. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by two daughters, Melissa Dixon and Brooklyn Sparks both of Estill Co.; five sisters, Wava (Paul) McIntosh of Madison Co., Jean (Jimmy) Spencer of Wolfe Co., Wanda (Sonny) Rogers,

Debra (Chad) Hensley and Linda McIntosh all of Estill Co.; two brothers, Randall (Mary) Sparks of Estill Co. and Donald Sparks of Scott Co.; along with four grandchildren, Jade Dixon, Kaylix Dixon, Blakely Sparks and Harlow Sparks.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine McIntosh and Alma Tipton along with two brothers; Edward and Billy Sparks.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 6, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Delvin Reece. Burial was at the Sparks Cemetery. Pallbearers were Anthony McIntosh, Steven Sparks, Mark McKinney, Larry Jr. Norton, Larry Hamm and Todd Reece. Honorary pallbearer were Tracy Sparks, Daryl Spencer, Chad Hensley, Donald Sparks, Paul McIntosh and Randall Sparks.

Karley Beth Sparks, age 21, of Crooked Creek Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2019 at her home following a sudden illness. She was born in Montgomery County on August 6, 1998 to Rodney Delbert Sparks and Linda Kaye Hamm Sparks. She was a caregiver for her mother and a member of the Pine Grove Pentecostal Holiness Assembly. She lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her parents, Rodney and Linda Kaye Sparks; her grandparents, Ona Lee Sparks of Madison County and Geneva Carol Hamm of Estill County and one brother, Lester Eli Sparks of Estill County, and her niece, Kenlie Sparks.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, August 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Sidney Sparks. Burial was in the Walton Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lester Sparks, Kenny Wilson, Steve Barrett, Mitchell Sparks, Bill Tate, and Darin Flynn.

Harold Wayne Warner, Jr. (AKA Bub), age 48, of Winchester, KY passed away on the 8th day of August 2019. A loving father, son, brother and uncle. Harold was born in Estill County on July 14, 1971 a son to Harold Wayne Warner, Sr. of Estill County and Marilyn Warner of Winchester. He loved watching UK basketball, fishing and most of all, he loved spending time with his family and most definitely loved his time with his three girls.

Survivors include his three girls: Heather (Lane) Holbrook of San Antonio, TX; Elizabeth Shaye Warner of Winchester; and Abigayle Lou Warner of Winchester. His grandmother is Mary Joyce Warner. His sisters are Mary Carrizales of Estill Co. and Rebecca Warner of Winchester.

He is also survived by four nieces, one nephew, four great nieces and three great nephews, his wife, Trista Decker Warner and three step-children; Tyler Decker, Courtney Messer and Katelyn Messer.

Graveside services were conducted on Sunday, August 11, at the Warner Cemetery by Bro. Allen Epperson.

Pallbearers were Glenn Warner, Adam Puckett, Faustino Lopez, John Peel, Lee Jackson and Lane Holbrook.