Calvary Baptist Concert

The Calvary Heirs and Calvary Baptist Church in Irvine invite you to a Gospel Music Concert on Saturday night August 17th as part of our Homecoming Weekend celebration. The Calvary Heirs look forward to a great night of praise and fellowship with our special guests The Promise Trio, and our old friends Glory Road. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 21 Glory Street, Irvine, KY. No admission charge. A love offering will be taken to help cover expenses.

Singing

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 Barnes Mtn. will be having a cookout on Saturday, August 17th at 3 p.m. followed by a singing at 6 p.m. Guest singers will be The Letter Box Boys. Everyone welcome.

Praise In The Park

Hope On The Hill and Unified Ministries presents a community night of worship at the Choo Choo Park in Ravenna on Saturday August 17th starting at 6 p.m. Live music by TLC and David and the Revival Sound. Free hot dogs, chips and sodas while supplies last! Everyone is welcome. We hope to see you there!

Special Services

The congregation at Cornerstone Church Of Christ located at 70 Bond Street in West Irvine, invite everyone to hear. Brother Wayne Galloway preach a series of gospel lessons based upon: The Prodigal Son, The Father Of The Son and The Brother Of The Prodigal Son. These meetings will be held on August 15-17 at 7 p.m. each evening. We earnestly covet your attendance. You will be blessed by hearing this faithful and capable preacher. So make time in your schedule to attend. You will be glad you did. Our building is located right behind Wendy’s in West Irvine. Sincerely, Bob Casey (859) 369-4165

Calvary Baptist Homecoming

Calvary Baptist will celebrate their 98th year on August 18 starting at 11 a.m. Bro Marc McLean will be bringing the message. The service will consist of special music by Glory Road, Kara Beth England and Morgan Watkins, and Dalton Riddle. A fellowship meal will follow the service. Come and join us as we celebrate our 98th year in the ministry.

Friend’s Day

Mt. Carmel Christian Church will have “Friend’s Day” on Sun., Aug, 18, at 11 a.m. A meal will follow the service. All are welcome.