Class of 1974 Reunion

The Class of 1974 will be having their 45th class reunion on Saturday, August 17th, at the Ravenna Armory. It will begin at 6 p.m. Please pass this info on to everyone that is a classmate. We hope to see everyone there.

ECHS Class of 1979 40th Reunion

The reunion will be at Gillum’s Sport Lounge at 830 Eastern Bypass in Richmond on Saturday, August 24th from 6:00 to 11:00 PM. The cost is $20 for a single and $40 for a couple. There will be a bar to order drinks and food at your own cost. Please mail your payments to: Kim Bailey Hall, 501 Turpin Rdg, Irvine, KY 40336 OR Drop it off in a sealed envelope with Kim Hall’s name on it at the Citizens Guaranty Bank Main Office drive thru at 25 River Drive in Irvine. OR Send to Kim Hall’s PayPal account. Kim’s email is khall218@gmail.com or PayPal link is PayPal.me/classreunion79 OR you can pay at the door that night. *If check, make payable to Class of 1979* We are also going to meet at the High School Saturday morning from 11:00 – 1:00 for anyone that would like to take a tour since it has changed somewhat since we were there. If anyone has any questions, please contact: Kim Bailey Hall 859-582-8249, Susie Thomas Woosley 859-806-5803, Mona Barnes Powell 606-975-2589, Tom Webster 859-200-0389, Connie Crawford Hall 606-643-5102, or Tina Fox Arvin 606-975-0171. Hope to see you all there!!

Harrison Family Reunion

The Harrison Family Reunion will be Saturday, August 17 at the South Irvine Chirstian Church Fellowship Hall. Lunch will begin at 1 p.m. Bring your favorite covered dish and drinks. Ice and cutlery will be provided. Hope to see you there.

Thomas School Reunion

The Thomas School Reunion will be held at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna at 1 p.m. in the afternoon on Saturday August 31, 2019. If you attended our school or lived in the Thomas area during those years, please come and share your pictures and memories.

Mansfield Reunion

The annual Mansfield reunion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at the Sandhill Christian Church fellowship hall. Lunch will be served at 1pm. Bring a covered dish and join us.

Crowe Reunion

The descendants of Jonah Jesse Crowe, Melissa Ann Arvin Crowe and John Shelton Crowe will have their annual family reunion Saturday Aug. 24 at the Senior Citizen’s Building at 100 Golden Court in Irvine. A potluck dinner will be served. Friends and family are welcome.