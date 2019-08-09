Ethel (Rogers) Hall, age 95, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born on July 4, 1924 in Estill County, Kentucky. Ethel was a homemaker and a member of Garrad Street Church of Christ in Covington for over 25 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Patsey Rogers; husband, Alvie Hall; daughter, Donna Farrar; son, Randall Hall; sisters, Pauline Davidson and Imogene Palma and brother, William Rogers. Ethel is survived by her loving daughters, Betty Jones and Jeweldine “Judy” Tennant; sister, Katheleen Romeu; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Ethel were held Friday, August 2, 2019 at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Florence. Burial was Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cobb Hill Cemetery in Cobb Hill, Kentucky.

Zella Hall, age 79, a resident of the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Irvine, passed away July 29, 2019 at the Center. She was born December 3, 1939 in Torrent, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Letcher and Minnie Wise Vanderpool. She was a mother and homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Edward Hall. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Timothy) Lowery of Hillard, OH; four brothers: Clayton (Ann) Vanderpool of California, Nelson Vanderpool of Irvine, Letcher Vanderpool of Clay City and Frank (Jean) Vanderpool of Irvine; three grandchildren, Jessica Hall, Zachary Hall and Shannon (Ron) Sims and one great grandchild, Covina Burden.

She was preceded in death by her son, Edward Ray Hall; a sister, Vina Elofskey and a brother, Raymond Vanderpool.

Memorial services were conducted Saturday, August 3, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Scott Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Quenna Sue Gentry, age 50, of London Dock Road in London, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a long illness. She was born August 4, 1968 in Hyden, KY and was the daughter of Velma Jean Morris Hafley and the late Billy Harold Bowman. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life. Survivors in addition to her mother include two daughters, Evangeline Faith Lee of Laurel Co. and Elizabeth Danielle Banks of Estill Co.;

five step-daughters, Christy Alvey, Cheyenne Gentry, Bridgette Gentry, Destiny Gentry and Hope Gentry all of Indiana; two sisters, Delia Henry of Estill Co. and Lara Rochelle Hafley of Lee Co.; two brothers, Billy Harold Bowman, Jr. and John Bowman both of Lee Co.; her stepfather, Fred Hafley; seven grandchildren:, Kaidence Heavyn Lee, Landon Pierce Gentry, Ryan Walter Terry Cowquill, Benson Keith Kelly, Kyra Danielle Sky Dixon, Peyton Jean Dixon and Breanna Alvey along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Skyler Andrew Shelton, a brother, Nicholas Seth Hafley and a grandchild, Johnathon Edward Charles Dixon.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, July 30, at the Irvine First Church of God by Bro. David Adams and Bro. Hunter Fraley. Burial was at the Puckett Cemetery.

Mrs. Marie Campbell, 88, formerly of Mansfield; Worthington, OH, and Orchard Park, NY died peacefully July 26th surrounded by family members in Richmond, KY. Born in Orchard Park, NY, the daughter of Walter and Ethel Sager, Mrs. Campbell attended Orchard Park Central High School (Class of 1948) and received her B.A. in Education from Hiram College, OH in 1952. After graduation, Mrs. Campbell taught English and Physical Education and was the cheerleading coach at Louisville High School (OH) until her marriage with the late Dr. Donald Campbell in 1956. They lived in Ann Arbor, MI before moving to Columbus, OH where she taught at Prairie Norton High School, while raising her son, Scott and her daughters, Donna and Kellie. From 1964 to 1966, the Campbells lived in Tanzania, East Africa where Dr. Campbell worked establishing teacher training colleges in that nation. The Campbells enjoyed socializing with friends and taking numerous safaris into the savannahs of Tanzania and Kenya. After returning to the United States, the Campbells lived in Worthington, OH. There Mrs. Campbell served as substitute teacher in the Worthington School System and was the assistant coach for the girls’ volleyball and track teams at Worthingway Middle School. For 40 plus years, Mrs. Campbell enjoyed attending Ohio State football games with family and friends, and attended the annual Memorial Golf Tournament in Dublin, OH, for more than thirty years. In 1979, Dr. and Mrs. Campbell moved to Mansfield, OH. While residing in Mansfield, Mrs. Campbell worked as assistant librarian at Shelby Middle School, was a member of the Shelby Country Club with her husband, and was active in the Mansfield Republican Party. She enjoyed travel in Europe and the U.S., and golfing with her husband Donald and friends. In 2016, Dr. and Mrs. Campbell moved to Kentucky to live with daughter Donna and family.

Mrs. Campbell is survived by her son Scott (Bethanne), her daughter Donna (Douglas) Peterson, and her daughter Kellie (Brent) Robbins, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Marie Campbell will be dearly missed by her extensive family, and many friend.

Marie’s Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 24 in Irvine, Kentucky at Rice Station Christian Church. Visitation 12 – 1 p.m., Service 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiners Hospital for Children, Lexington, KY; The Compassionate Care Center, Richmond, KY; or Visiting Angels, Richmond, KY.

Ronald Wayne “Shorty” Sparks, age 59, of Dark Hollow Sub Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born January 2, 1960 in Wolfe County and was the son of the late Elera and Edith Hatton Sparks. He worked as a logger and in the oil fields and was a member of the American Legion. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by two daughters, Melissa Dixon and Brooklyn Sparks both of Estill Co.; five sisters, Wava (Paul) McIntosh of Madison Co., Jean (Jimmy) Spencer of Wolfe Co., Wanda (Sonny) Rogers,

Debra (Chad) Hensley and Linda McIntosh all of Estill Co.; two brothers, Randall (Mary) Sparks of Estill Co. and Donald Sparks of Scott Co.; along with four grandchildren, Jade Dixon, Kaylix Dixon, Blakely Sparks and Harlow Sparks.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine McIntosh and Alma Tipton along with two brothers; Edward and Billy Sparks.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 6, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Delvin Reece. Burial was at the Sparks Cemetery.