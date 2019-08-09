American Legion to welcome Barr

American Legion Post 0079 invites all veterans and their families to an outreach meeting on August 12th from 6 to 7 p.m. with Representative Andy Barr and his staff. This invitation includes veterans from surrounding counties such as Jackson, Lee, Breathitt, Powell and Owsley counties. Dinner will be served after the meeting; it will be free to veterans but donations will be accepted and appreciated. Please bring your questions and comments regarding VA services to this meeting for discussion. Feel free to contact Commander Noe for further details at 606-723-2932.

Can You Play Bridge?

A local bridge club that has been gathering to play for 50 years is looking for men and women to be substitute players. The club meets the first Friday of the month from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Catholic Church on Fifth Street in Ravenna. If interested, call 606-723-5224 and leave a message. Someone will get back with you with more information.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Future meeting dates are Aug. 13, Sept. 10, and Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Kentucky Riverkeeper Paddle

and Clean Up!

Saturday Aug. 10, check in at 2541 College Hill Rd, Waco, KY 40385 at 10 a.m., the paddle and clean up will be from 10 to 1:30 followed by a picnic and water trail meeting.

Library Hosts Visit with Local Author

Angela Crow, former Citizen Voice and Times reporter, has written two faith-based books. She will be signing them at the Estill County Public Library on August 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Traffic Safety Checkpoints

RICHMOND, Ky. (August 2, 2019) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-7/post-7-checkpoints/.

Class of 1974 Reunion

The Class of 1974 will be having their 45th class reunion on Saturday, August 17th, at the Ravenna Armory. It will begin at 6 p.m. Please pass this info on to everyone that is a classmate. We hope to see everyone there.

Dennis Reunion

The descendants of Oscar & Eva Lee Dennis will have their annual reunion Sunday, Aug. 11th at the Bethel Christian Church fellowship hall. We invite all family and friends to bring a dish or two and spend the afternoon with us. Lunch will be served at approximately 1 p.m.

ECHS Class of 1979 40th Reunion

The reunion will be at Gillum’s Sport Lounge at 830 Eastern Bypass in Richmond on Saturday, August 24th from 6:00 to 11:00 PM. The cost is $20 for a single and $40 for a couple. There will be a bar to order drinks and food at your own cost. Please mail your payments to: Kim Bailey Hall, 501 Turpin Rdg, Irvine, KY 40336 OR Drop it off in a sealed envelope with Kim Hall’s name on it at the Citizens Guaranty Bank Main Office drive thru at 25 River Drive in Irvine. OR Send to Kim Hall’s PayPal account. Kim’s email is khall218@gmail.com or PayPal link is PayPal.me/classreunion79 OR you can pay at the door that night. *If check, make payable to Class of 1979* We are also going to meet at the High School Saturday morning from 11:00 – 1:00 for anyone that would like to take a tour since it has changed somewhat since we were there. If anyone has any questions, please contact: Kim Bailey Hall 859-582-8249, Susie Thomas Woosley 859-806-5803, Mona Barnes Powell 606-975-2589, Tom Webster 859-200-0389, Connie Crawford Hall 606-643-5102, or Tina Fox Arvin 606-975-0171. Hope to see you all there!!

Harrison Family Reunion

The Harrison Family Reunion will be Saturday, August 17 at the South Irvine Chirstian Church Fellowship Hall. Lunch will begin at 1 p.m. Bring your favorite covered dish and drinks. Ice and cutlery will be provided. Hope to see you there.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit, https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Walk Slim

Walk Slim will be returning August 5th. The time has changed from 4:30 to 5:30. It will be every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The meeting room will also be available in the mornings from 9:00 to 10:00, with the exception of Thursday, for anyone who would like to come in the mornings instead.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.