Calvary Baptist Concert

The Calvary Heirs and Calvary Baptist Church in Irvine invite you to a Gospel Music Concert on Saturday night August 17th as part of our Homecoming Weekend celebration. The Calvary Heirs look forward to a great night of praise and fellowship with our special guests The Promise Trio, and our old friends Glory Road. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 21 Glory Street, Irvine, KY. No admission charge. A love offering will be taken to help cover expenses.

House of Prayer Singing

There will be a singing at the House of Prayer on Dark Hollow Rd. on August 10 at 6 p.m. God’s Family Connection will be the featured singers. Refreshments will be served afterward. All are welcome.

Singing

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 Barnes Mtn. will be having a singing on Saturday, August 17th at 6 p.m. Guest singers will be The Letter Box Boys. Refreshments following the service. Everyone welcome.

Praise In The Park

Hope On The Hill and Unified Ministries presents a community night of worship at the Choo Choo Park in Ravenna on Saturday August 17th starting at 6 PM. Live music by TLC and David and the Revival Sound. Free hot dogs, chips and sodas while supplies last! Everyone is welcome. We hope to see you there!

Special Services

The congregation at Cornerstone Church Of Christ located at 70 Bond Street in West Irvine, invite everyone to hear. Brother Wayne Galloway preach a series of gospel lessons based upon: The Prodigal Son, The Father Of The Son and The Brother Of The Prodigal Son. These meetings will be held on August 15-17 at 7 p.m. each evening. We earnestly covet your attendance. You will be blessed by hearing this faithful and capable preacher. So make time in your schedule to attend. You will be glad you did. Our building is located right behind Wendy’s in West Irvine. Sincerely, Bob Casey (859) 369-4165