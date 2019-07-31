Photo by Lisa Bicknell

During last weekend’s Weekend on the Water, Seth Wheat from Ky’s Tourism Departmnet, presented a plaque name Irvine and Ravenna as Twin City Trail Town. From left are magistrates Paul Tipton, Mike Abney and Gerry Flannery, Seth Wheat, Joe Crawford, and in front row, Jessica Stevens and Lindsey Rogers with the Estill Action Group.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

The mood on Saturday morning was as bright and festive as the multi-colored floats and boats entering the Kentucky River Park.

Supporters of the local Trail Town initiative were especially eager to get the third annual Weekend on the Water underway.

Before the paddling event began, a good-sized crowd gathered at the park pavilion for a ribbon-cutting ceremony naming Irvine and Ravenna as official “Twin City Trail Towns.”

Seth Wheat, from the adventure tourism division of Kentucky’s Department of Tourism, spoke at the event. He said it was his first visit to the Kentucky River Park, but he added, “I’ll definitely be back.”

The certification came after years of planning and work on the application process. Now that the Twin Cities are an official Kentucky Trail Town, the 19th in the state now, they will be promoted on the Department of Tourism’s websites.

This year’s Weekend on the Water event was a one-day event, with about 60 people on the water. Estill Action Group member Jessica Stevens said there were 74 participants in last year’s fun paddle and race, which were held on both Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers praised the county road department for their help in mowing and trimming the entire park, as well as cleaning off the boat ramp and graveling access to it.

The county had also prepared an expanded parking area and provided tables and a swing set to the pavilion area, while the city of Irvine lended tables and garbage cans to the eating area.

Several vendors set up near the parking lot to sell food, t-shirts and other items.

Many volunteers were also on the scene to ensure a safe day, as the Hargett Fire Department provided support on land, while Estill Search and Rescue provided support on the water.