Linda Kay Hall, age 74, of Red Lick Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. She was born January 26, 1945 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late J.W. “Bill” and Eunice Johnson Bybee. She was retired from the Estill County School System and was a member of the South Irvine Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Clay Hall; her son, Jeffrey Clay (Cynthia) Hall of Madison Co. and her grandson, Jeremy Clay Hall

She was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Bybee.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, July 27, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mike Chism. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Hospice Care Plus Compassionate Care Center in Richmond or to the South Irvine Christian Church.

Pallbearers were Jeremy Hall, Kent Hall, Steve Roberts, Scott Isaacs, Jerry Duffy and Tony Marcum.

Michael W. Maness, Sr., age 68, of Crandall, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home following a short illness. He was born May 29, 1951 in Estill County and was the son of the late Charlie and Mollie Sparks Maness. He was a retired restaurant manager and a member of the Pine Hill Baptist Church.

He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Lynn Horn of Irvine; five sons, Michael W. Maness, Jr. of Irvine, Christopher David Maness, Charles Henry Maness, Michael Eugene Simpson and Lonnie Bruce Simpson all of Chatsworth, GA; a sister, Frances Marcum of Estill County; three brothers, Charles Maness, Jacob Estes and Woodrow Dixon all of Estill Co.; fourteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Matilda Richardson and a brother, James Maness.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, July 19, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Campbell Cemetery.