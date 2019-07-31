American Legion to welcome Barr

American Legion Post 0079 invites all veterans and their families to an outreach meeting on August 12th from 6 to 7 p.m. with Representative Andy Barr and his staff. This invitation includes veterans from surrounding counties such as Jackson, Lee, Breathitt, Powell and Owsley counties. Dinner will be served after the meeting; it will be free to veterans but donations will be accepted and appreciated. Please bring your questions and comments regarding VA services to this meeting for discussion. Feel free to contact Commander Noe for further details at 606-723-2932.

Bearded Man Music Festival Preview

There will be a Bearded Man Music Festival Preview Show at American Legion Post #79 on August 3, beginning at 3 p.m. The legion is located at 730 Millers Creek Rd. just outside Ravenna. Must be 21 to attend. There will also be a corn hole tournament and music until midnight, with Like Father, Like Son, Better Than Yesterday, and No Fences performing. Primitive Camping and food will be available.

Can You Play Bridge?

A local bridge club that has been gathering to play for 50 years is looking for men and women to be substitute players. The club meets the first Friday of the month from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Catholic Church on Fifth Street in Ravenna. If interested, call 606-723-5224 and leave a message. Someone will get back with you with more information.

Free Food Giveaway

God’s Outreach will be hosting a free food giveaway from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday and Friday, August 1 and 2, at their location on Winchester Rd. No proof of income is required, and anyone may come. Fruits and vegetables will be given away.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Future meeting dates are Aug. 13, Sept. 10, and Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Estill Arts Council

The Estill Arts Council will be sponsoring an Art Exhibit at the Estill County Public Library. The set up time and date are August 4th at 2 p.m. The exhibit will continue until August 18th. This exhibit is open to Arts Council members and the community as well. We will be having a reception on August 6th at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Estill County Public Library. If you want more information now, contact Michele Benton at webebenton@yahoo.com.

Historical Society at Moonlight Market

The Estill County Historical Society will be featuring a presentation by Jerry Rose and Jerry Eltzroth about their upcoming book during the Moonlight Market scheduled for August 2, 6 to 10 p.m. The presentation will start at 7 p.m. at the Historical Society’s museum at 133 Broadway. They will briefly discuss the history and share some pictures of the Sand Hill/Witt Springs community from 1795 to 2020—A Celebration of 225 years.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Library Hosts Visit with Local Author

Angela Crow, former Citizen Voice and Times reporter, has written two faith-based books. She will be signing them at the Estill County Public Library on August 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.

SCHOOL OPEN HOUSES

West Irvine Open House

West Irvine Intermediate Open House will be Thursday, August 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Middle School Open House

Estill County Middle School open house will be on Thursday, August 1 from 4 to 5 p.m. for 7th and 8th grades, and from 5 to 7 p.m. for 6th grade.

High School Open House

Estill County High School will have open house for 9th graders from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 2, and from 6 to 8 p.m. for 10th-12th grades.

South Irvine Open House

South Irvine Early Learning Center will have preschool from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6.

Class of 1974 Reunion

The Class of 1974 will be having their 45th class reunion on Saturday, August 17th, at the Ravenna armory. It will begin at 6 p.m. Please pass this info on to everyone that is a classmate. We hope to see everyone there.

Trapp School Annual Reunion

Anyone who ever attended Trapp School is invited to attend a reunion at the Epperson First Church of God, John R. Chambers Fellowship Hall, located at 14475 Irvine Rd., Winchester, Ky. A meal is to be served at 3 p.m. by the Willing Workers. The cost of the meal is $12 for adults, $5 for students, and is free to under five years old. There will also be a silent auction. Money from this auction supports the scholarship fund for two students that attended Trapp School. Call Joyce Rogers at 859-771-1056 or Garnettt Parker at 859-744-0506 for more information.

Dennis Reunion

The descendants of Oscar & Eva Lee Dennis will have their annual reunion Sunday, Aug. 11th at the Bethel Christian Church fellowship hall. We invite all family and friends to bring a dish or two and spend the afternoon with us. Lunch will be served at approximately 1 p.m.

Lamb Family Reunion

The annual Lamb Family Reunion for the family and friends of James W. and Agnes Gross Lamb will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Irvine Masonic Lodge at 221 Broadway. Doors will be open at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served at 12:30. Bring a covered dish and join us.

Tipton Reunion

The descendents of Albert and Armilda (Patrick) Tipton will have a family reunion on August 3 at 12 noon at Tipton Ridge mountain behind Neal Tipton’s old place. Bring a covered dish. All are welcome.