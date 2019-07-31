Basement Sale at St. Elizabeth

There will be a basement sale at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church on 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna, on Saturday, August 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be lots of nice clothes, including children’s clothes, sheets, lovely glass pieces, books and so much more.

Stacy Lane Singing

The Stacy Lane Community Pentecostal Church of God will be having a singing on August 5 at 7 p.m. Featured singers are Bro. Jimmy and Sis. Ellen Hood; Bro. Arthur Christopher; Sis. Myrtle Rudy; and Bro. Dextar Banks. Dinner will also be served, so bring something if you wish. Pastors are Bro. Jason and Sis. Melissa Riddell. The church is located at 1043 Stacy Lane Road. For more information, call 606-560-4442 or 606-975-9227 and leave a message.

Pine Hill Singing

There will be a singing at the Pine Hill Baptist Church on August 3, 2019 at 6 p.m. featuring the Jack Cornett singers from London, Ky. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Yard Sale

Irvine First Church of God will be having a yardsale in their fellowship building (white building behind church) on Friday Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be clothes, shoes, toys, etc.

South Irvine Baptist Church

Vacation Bible School from July 29 – Aug. 2 from 6 to 8:30 nightly. If you have questions or need a ride you can call 606-723-8298. The theme of the Bible School is “The Incredible Race.” Classes for all ages.