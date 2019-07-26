Barbara Gehrer, 27, of 606 Cantril Street, was charged on July 20 after she was interviewed by Irvine police following a complaint that she purchased alcohol for juveniles on July 12. According to the police report, Gehrer admitted purchasing alcohol for two minors three times on that date. She also allegedly admitted purchasing marijuana for minors on five separate occasions, and admitted to having sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of sixteen on five occasions. The police report staid that she admitted sodomizing a minor under the age of sixteen four times. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash.