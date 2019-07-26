Shirley Mae Crowe, age 72, of Henry White Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born February 1, 1947 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Jack and Paggie Mayse Whitted. She was a homemaker and attended the New Vision Full Gospel Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Crowe. She is survived by her daughter, Ronda (Junior) Durham of Irvine; her son, Jack (Penny) Crowe of Lexington; two step-children, Liz (Alfred) Crouch of Irvine and Tommy Crowe of Berea; her sister, Wanda Davis of Irvine; twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Steven Crowe; a sister, Linda Charlton and a brother, Wallace Whitted.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, July 17, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Buford Powell. Burial was at the South Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Junior Durham, Shane Sparks, Jack Cockrell, Josh Crowe, Danny Winburn, Shawn Richardson, Alfred Crouch, Tim Charlton and O.B. Charlton.

Eva Karen Tevis, age 53, of Irvine, passed away on July 13, 2019 at Baptist Hospital Lexington. She was born at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton, Ohio and was the daughter of Bobby and Lynn Brinegar Tipton. She was an employee of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and a member of the Morris Creek First Church of God. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. Survivors in addition to her father and mother include her husband of 31 years, Allen Tevis; her son, Jeffrey (Savanna) Tevis and her in-laws, Park and Doris Tevis all of Irvine along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, July 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Bro. Raymond Tipton.

James T. Sparks, age 90, left his earthly home to be accepted into his eternal home on Wednesday July 17, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1929 in West Irvine, KY the son of the late Isaac and Mary (nee Shear) Sparks.

He was married to Amy Sparks for over 60 years and she preceded him in death in 2014.

He leaves to cherish his memory children Nina (Mark) Schwier, and Jim (Darlene) Sparks; grandchildren Todd (Samantha) Barbre, Jacob (Sheila) Barbre, James (Caroline) Sparks III, and Johnathon Sparks; great grandchildren Alacia, William, Eleanor, George and Charlie; step grandsons Michael Schwier, Rob (Amanda) Schwier and Chris Schwier; step great grandchildren Kayla, Angel, James, Chris, Liberty, Noelle, Carter, Allen and Sophia; siblings Sidney Sparks of Irvine, KY, Herman Ray Sparks of TN, Earl Sparks Jr. of TN, Johnny Sparks of TN, and Coffa Etta Embrey of Irvine, KY.

The family would like to thank Dr. Suna and all the staff in 3 Tower at Mercy Fairfield for their wonderful care of James. James was a veteran of The United States Army serving in the Korean Conflict. He was very proud to serve the country he loved. Visitation was at the Webster Funeral Home in Fairfield, Ohio on Monday July 22, 2019. Reverend Josh Watson officiated. Burial followed with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park.

Ronnie Joshua Wilson was born March 18, 1957 in Michigan and departed this life Monday, July 15, 2019 at his residence, being 62 years. He was the son of the late Harvey & Nannie Bernice (Riggs) Wilson.

Ronnie is survived by his two sons, Aaron Wilson of McKee and Josh (Kayla) Wilson of Estill County. He is also survived by seven siblings, Lannie Thomas (Freda) Wilson of Barbourville, John Michael (Joanne) Wilson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, James Jeffery (Teresa) Wilson of London, Timothy Glenn (Mae) Wilson of Corbin, David Anthony (Edwina) Wilson of London, Alice Faye (Howard) Browning of Williamsburg, OH and Brenda Joyce (Teddy) Turner of Hudson, MI.

Ronnie was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Ewing, KY.

Funeral services were on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, with Bro. Shawn Smith and Bro. Keith Carr officiating. Burial followed in the Sparkman Cemetery.