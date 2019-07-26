Can You Play Bridge?

A local bridge club that has been gathering to play for 50 years is looking for men and women to be substitute players. The club meets the first Friday of the month from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Catholic Church on Fifth Street in Ravenna. If interested, call 66-723-5224 and leave a message. Someone will get back with you with more information.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Future meeting dates are Aug. 13, Sept. 10, and Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Fly-fishing Class

There will be a free fly-fishing class taught by Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. The class includes one hour of outside fly-casting. Call 606-723-3030 to register. Class is limited to 15.

Historical Society at Moonlight Market

The Estill County Historical Society will be featuring a presentation by Jerry Rose and Jerry Eltzroth about their upcoming book during the Moonlight Market scheduled for August 2, 6 to 10 p.m. The presentation will start at 7 p.m. at the Historical Society’s museum at 133 Broadway. They will briefly discuss the history and share some pictures of the Sand Hill/Witt Springs community from 1795 to 2020—A Celebration of 225 years.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the Steam Engine Pizza. A devotional will be given by Jay Bicknell, and the Board of Directors will meet and make plans for future activities. Kiwanis members work together to achieve what one person cannot accomplish alone. Make a difference in the community by getting involved with the Kiwanis Club that has 96 years of service to our community. New members are needed and welcomed. Anyone interested can contact any Kiwanis member.

Library Hosts Visit with Local Author

Angela Crow, former Citizen Voice and Times reporter, has written two faith-based books. She will be signing them at the Estill County Public Library on August 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Meal for First Responders

The Irvine Masonic Lodge will be serving a complimentary meal at the lodge for all first responders including EMS, Fire, Police and Rescue responders, on Tuesday July 30, 2019 starting at 7 p.m. at the lodge building. The lodge is located at the corner of Broadway and N. Lilly Avenue. All Estill County first responders are invited to attend.

Diane Johnson will be at the Estill County Public Library on July 24 at 1:30 p.m. demonstrating how to make lotion using goats milk. For more information please contact Lesa at 606-723-3030.

Mike Arnold from Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers will be at the Estill County Public Library on July 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. teaching the techniques of fly fishing. There is a limit of 15 seats so register by calling the Estill County Public Library at 606-723-3030.

Class of 1964 Reunion

The class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion at Michael’s Restaurant on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Please spread the word. Call Diana Arthur at 723-2636 with any questions.

Class of 1974 Reunion

The Class of 1974 will be having their 45th class reunion on Saturday, August 17th, at the Ravenna armory. It will begin at 6 p.m. Please pass this info on to everyone that is a classmate. We hope to see everyone there.

Trapp School Annual Reunion

Anyone who ever attended Trapp School is invited to attend a reunion at the Epperson First Church of God, John R. Chambers Fellowship Hall, located at 14475 Irvine Rd., Winchester, Ky. A meal is to be served at 3 p.m. by the Willing Workers. The cost of the meal is $12 for adults, $5 for students, and is free to under five years old. There will also be a silent auction. Money from this auction supports the scholarship fund for two students that attended Trapp School. Call Joyce Rogers at 859-771-1056 or Garnettt Parker at 859-744-0506 for more information.

McKinney Reunion

The Annual Mckinney Reunion will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at Jackson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 3010 Spout Springs Road (Highway 82 between Clay City and Hargett), Irvine, Estill County, Kentucky. This reunion is a gathering of the descendants of Wildy McKinney (b. 1784 in Virginia; d. 1852 in Spout Springs, Kentucky). The theme for this year’s reunion is FOOD. A potluck dinner will be served at 12 noon. Everyone is asked to bring a dish (especially McKinney favorite recipes from any generation) and to bring a copy of the recipe with a separate list of ingredients, so that we can combine them into a family recipe book.

Dickerson-Patrick Reunion

The descendents of Sanford and Dora Ann Dickerson Patrick will have their annual reunion on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Estill County National Guard Armory at 335 Cow Creek Road (Highway 52 going toward Beattyville from Ravenna). Please bring food and soft drinks for your family and come and visit with us. All friends and relatives are invited. We’d love to see everyone. The reunion will start at 12 noon with a buffet style lunch and run until whenever. Hope to see you there!

Reed Reunion

On July 27, from 12 noon to 4 p.m., there will be a Reed reunion at the John R. Chambers fellowship hall at Epperson 1st Church of God, at 14475 Irvine Rd., Winchester. For more information, call Garnetta Parker at 859-744-0506 or Norma Shuler at 606-726-0649.

Dennis Reunion

The descendants of Oscar & Eva Lee Dennis will have their annual reunion Sunday, Aug. 11th at the Bethel Christian Church fellowship hall. We invite all family and friends to bring a dish or two and spend the afternoon with us. Lunch will be served at approximately 1 p.m.

Lamb Family Reunion

The annual Lamb Family Reunion for the family and friends of James W. and Agnes Gross Lamb will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Irvine Masonic Lodge at 221 Broadway. Doors will be open at 10:00am. Lunch will be served at 12:30. Bring a covered dish and join us.

Providence Baptist Church

at Winston VBS

Roar into VBS July 21-26, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There will be classes for nursery age to adults. The bus will be running. Everybody welcome.

South Irvine Baptist Church

Vacation Bible School from July 29 – Aug. 2 from 6 to 8:30 nightly. If you have questions or need a ride you can call 606-723-8298. The theme of the Bible School is “The Incredible Race.” Classes for all ages.

Ravenna Nazarene Church

Ravenna Nazarene Church will have Vacation Bible School from July 22 – 26 . 530 Main Street Ravenna, KY 40472. Our VBS is from 6 to 8 p.m.

Salem Baptist VBS

Salem Baptist Church will be hosting VBS on July 21st through July 25th, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with Family Night on July 26th at 7 p.m. Our theme this year is “Following in Faith.” You do not want to miss this as we will be bringing Bible stories to life. Salem Baptist is located at 4470 Spout Springs Road, Irvine.

Williams Memorial VBS

Williams Memorial Church in Ravenna will be having Vacation Bible School on Monday and Tuesday, July 29 and 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The theme is “In the Wild.” All are welcome!