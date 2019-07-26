Basement Sale at St. Elizabeth

There will be a basement sale at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church on 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna, on Saturday, August 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be lots of nice clothes, including children’s clothes, sheets, lovely glass pieces, books and so much more.

Drip Rock Singing

There will be a singing on Saturday, July 27, at 6 p.m. at Drip Rock Baptist Church. The Praise Singers will be featured. All are welcome!

Stacy Lane Singing

The Stacy Lane Community Pentecostal Church of God will be having a singing on August 5 at 7 p.m. Featured singers are Bro. Jimmy and Sis. Ellen Hood; Bro. Arthur Christopher; Sis. Myrtle Rudy; and Bro. Dextar Banks. Dinner will also be served, so bring something if you wish. Pastors are Bro. Jason and Sis. Melissa Riddell. The church is located at 1043 Stacy Lane Road. For more information, call 606-560-4442 or 606-975-9227 and leave a message.

Yard Sale

Irvine 1st Church of God will be having a yardsale in their Fellowship Building (white building behind church) on Friday Aug. 2 from 9am to 4pm and Saturday Aug. 3 from 9am to 2pm. There will be clothes, shoes, toys, etc.