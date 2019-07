Haley Dooley, center, was named Miss Estill County Fair on Saturday. This is the first time that the winner of that category has been a local since the pageant was opened to those outside of the county in 1994. All six contestants in the pageant were from Estill County. At left is first runner-up Kaylee Covey, and at right is second runner up and Miss Congeniality, Kristen Osborne.