Mr. Michael Lynn Sparks, 69, of Richmond, passed away on July 8, 2019 at his home.

He was born on July 14, 1949 in Estill County Kentucky. Mr. Sparks was a US Army Veteran and worked in electric services. He enjoyed reading and spending time outside in his garden.

He is survived by: his four sons, David Sparks, Todd Sparks (Michelle), George Sparks (Sabrina) and Stephen Sparks (Liz); seven grandchildren; and a host of other extended family and friends.

The family has selected private services.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Thomas “Tommy” Durham, age 76, of Falling Branch in Waco, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond following a long illness. He was born September 1, 1942 in Estill County to the late John Durham and Mamie Turner Durham. He was a retired small engine mechanic and was a member of the Pine Hill Baptist Church. He lived in Waco for the last 32 years. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Wells Sparks Durham; a daughter, Rhonda (Steve Armstrong) Durham of Georgia; two stepdaughters, Sharon (James) Stone of Lexington and Andrea (Scott) Neal of Estill Co.; two stepsons, Frankie Sparks and Jeff (Kim) Sparks of Estill Co.; two sisters, Jeanette (Ernest) Step of Ohio and Jewel Fox of Estill Co.; a brother, Dale (Devonda) Durham of Estill Co.; two grandchildren; nine step grandchildren and five great grandchildren

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Durham; a son, Thomas Durham Jr. and three brothers, Fred Durham, Harold Durham, and Lavonne Durham.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Wesley Miller and Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial followed in the Durham Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jesse Sparks, Travon Durham, Charlie Durham, Trent Sparks, Cory Sparks, and Taylor Hubbard. Honorary Pallbearers were Trenton Durham, Noah Stone, and Ben Stone.

Donnie Gene Collins, age 73, of Drowning Creek Ridge in Irvine, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home following a long illness. He was born May 19, 1946 in Estill County and was the son of the late Ernest and Irene Roberts Collins. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the National Guard. He was a retired General Motors employee and had lived in Ohio most of his life. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He is survived by one daughter, Michelle McRee of Irvine; one grandchild, Melissa (Hunter) Johnson of Raleigh, NC, and one great-grandchild, Tripp Johnson.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Melissa Ann Collins and one sister, Joann Swank.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, July 10, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Michael Osborne. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Steve Tipton, Michael Thomas, Jeff Barnes, Doug Goltz, Randall Osborne, Scotty Pasley, Randy Ballard and Marty York.

Lillian Bowles, age 93, of Bond Street in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. She was born March 10, 1926 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Ollie and Mary Francis Babb Richardson. She was a retired Westinghouse employee and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Bowles. She is survived by a brother, Donald Lee (Phyllis) Richardson of Irvine and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers; Arnold and Sherman Richardson and three sisters-in-law; Janet, Reva and Deloris Richardson.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, July 12, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Roger Puckett, Kyle Richardson, Eddie Tallent, Josiah Miller, Jameson Miller, Ben Tallent, and Sawyer Tallen.