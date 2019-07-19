57th Class Reunion

The Estill County High School class of 1962 will be having a reunion on Saturday, July 20 at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna starting at 4:00pm. If you attended or graduated from Estill County High School from 1958 through 1962 you are invited to attend. The dress will be casual. There will be a meat and greet from 4:00 to 5:00 followed by dinner. Please come visit with old friends and classmates. If you have moved, changed phone numbers or email please make sure you update you information by contacting J.I. Abney at jabney44@gmail.com or (859)687-0611.

American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary

The American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary is sponsoring a Knickerbockers portrait fundraiser on July 19 at the American Legion Post 79. Get a 10 x13 portrait for only $10. The summer 2019 theme is “Sweet Summertime.” Call Kim Richardson at 606-614-5592 with any questions.

Class of 1964 Reunion

The class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion at Michael’s Restaurant on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Please spread the word. Call Diana Arthur at 723-2636 with any questions.

Class of 1974 Reunion

The Class of 1974 will be having their 45th class reunion on Saturday, August 17th, at the Ravenna armory. It will begin at 6 p.m. Please pass this info on to everyone that is a classmate. We hope to see everyone there.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Future meeting dates are Aug. 13, Sept. 10, and Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Estill County Farmers Market

Due to the county fair, the Estill County Farmers Market will not be open at the fairgrounds on July 19. The market will be moved to the Estill County Health Department parking lot on Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Fly-fishing Class

There will be a free fly-fishing class taught by Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. The class includes one hour of outside fly-casting. Call 606-723-3030 to register. Class is limited to 15.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Library Hosts Visit with Local Author

Angela Crow, former Citizen Voice and Times reporter, has written two faith-based books. She will be signing them at the Estill County Public Library on August 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.

McKinney Reunion

The Annual Mckinney Reunion will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at Jackson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 3010 Spout Springs Road (Highway 82 between Clay City and Hargett), Irvine, Estill County, Kentucky. This reunion is a gathering of the descendants of Wildy McKinney (b. 1784 in Virginia; d. 1852 in Spout Springs, Kentucky). Children of Wildy McKinney are: David Russell (Luanna Sharp), Lucy (James Tiley), John Franklin (Cindrella Sharp), William (Nancy McPherson), Matthew (Elizabeth Lyle), Mariam (Wm. J. Clark), Mary “Polly” Jane (John M. Highley), James Franklin (Ann McKinney and children: Elizabeth, George, and Richard), Thomas Shelton (Mary “Polly” Harris), and Joel (Eadah Vaughn). The theme for this year’s reunion is FOOD. A potluck dinner will be served at 12 noon. Everyone is asked to bring a dish (especially McKinney favorite recipes from any generation) and to bring a copy of the recipe with a separate list of ingredients, so that we can combine them into a family recipe book.

Providence Baptist Church

at Winston VBS

Roar into VBS July 21-26, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There will be classes for nursery age to adults. The bus will be running. Everybody welcome.

Old Time Baptist Church VBS

Old Time Baptist Church will be hosting a Vacation Bible School from Tuesday, July 16 to Friday, July 19 for children of all ages from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The theme with be “The Strength of Our Faith.” On Saturday, July 20 they will be taking the children to Richmond to watch The Lion King.

South Irvine Baptist Church

Vacation Bible School from July 29 – Aug. 2 from 6 to 8:30 nightly. If you have questions or need a ride you can call 606-723-8298. The theme of the Bible School is “The Incredible Race.” Classes for all ages.

Ravenna Nazarene Church

Ravenna Nazarene Church will have Vacation Bible School on July 530 Main Street Ravenna, KY 40472. Our VBS is July 22 – 26 from 6 to 8 p.m..

Salem Baptist VBS

Salem Baptist Church will be hosting VBS on July 21st through July 25th, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with Family Night on July 26th at 7 p.m. Our theme this year is “Following in Faith.” You do not want to miss this as we will be bringing Bible stories to life. Attendees will have the opportunity to journey through the different scenes from the Bible– Jonah and the Great Fish, Joshua and the Great Wall, Peter and the Great Step, Paul and the Great Commitment, and Jesus and the Great Commandment. Bible stories will be portrayed by volunteer actors and narrators. There is even a Great Fish that has arrived on the premises. There are classes for all ages, including adults. We will be learning how we can “follow” through service and missions. Also, don’t miss our kick-off picnic on Saturday, July 20th at 6 p.m. at the church’s pavilion located behind the church. Bring a towel if you want to go down the big water slide. Salem Baptist is located at 4470 Spout Springs Road, Irvine.

Williams Memorial VBS

Williams Memorial Church in Ravenna will be having Vacation Bible School on Monday and Tuesday, July 29 and 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The theme is “In the Wild.” All are welcome!