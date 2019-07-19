Spry to Preach at Bethel

Bro. Doyle Spry will be preaching at Bethel Christian Church, on Sunday Morning, July 21st at 11 a.m. We will be celebrating his 91st birthday. We invite everyone to come and celebrate this special day with us.

Gospel Singing

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 Barn’s Mountain will be having a Singing Saturday July 20th at 6pm. Guest singers will be the Watson Family. Refreshments following the service. Everyone is welcome.

Yard Sale

Irvine 1st Church of God will be having a yardsale in their Fellowship Building (white building behind church) on Friday Aug. 2 from 9am to 4pm and Saturday Aug. 3 from 9am to 2pm. There will be clothes, shoes, toys, etc.