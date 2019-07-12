By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

On Monday night, the City of Ravenna accepted the nomination of Vickie Horn to fill the council seat of William VanCleve, who recently resigned.

The council also discussed more transparent ways of handling the monthly financial report when they met on Monday night.

Councilwoman Valerie Flinchum said that she would not vote to approve the financial report without also seeing the receipts, invoices, etc.

Flinchum went on to say that she had spoken with the city of Irvine’s clerk Robin Powell, who told her that Irvine “lays it all out on the table,” including the bills, receipts, and cancelled checks.

The Ravenna council had in hand a spreadsheet listing receipts and expenses for the month of June, as well as beginning and ending balances of all the city’s accounts.

Flinchum said she didn’t mean to imply that there is any wrongdoing, but that she wants to be transparent with the taxpayers’ money.

Mayor Estine Tipton said she would talk to Powell to see how Irvine does their financial report.

Councilwoman Beverly Thompson made her opinion clear that no one had ever stolen anything from the city with the method of bookkeeping they’d been using.

Flinchum also wondered why so much money was budgeted for the police fund, when the police chief’s salary is much less.

Mayor Tipton said it is always better to have a high estimate of the year’s expenses, because “you can’t overspend the budget.”

Councilwoman Thompson declared that she knows how to do a budget.

The council agreed to table the financial report and inquire how Irvine does theirs.

Flinchum also spoke her opinion that city ordinances need to be updated. She said that there is nothing in an ordinance allowing for city workers to be provided boots and clothing.

Flinchum said there are many ordinances that need to be updated, and she said there are “three men” who will do it for free. She suggested updating them all at the same time.

Councilwoman Amy Crowe and Mayor Tipton agreed that there have been previous attempts to update all the ordinances, but they were abandoned because of cost and the amount of time it would take.

The council did agree that Flinchum could check with the men who work on ordinances.

Councilwoman Tammy Howell asked if they could ask current city worker Ricky Williams to do his own laundry, as Ravenna Police Chief Ken White does his, in order to save money paying Cintas.

The next meeting of the Ravenna City Council is Monday, August 12 at 6 p.m. at Ravenna City Hall.