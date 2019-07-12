Maxine Burgess Moore Gunn, age 96, of Tucky Lane in Irvine, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Terrace Nursing and Rehab Center in Berea. She was born June 25, 1923 in Spencer, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Everett Marcellas and Sarah Jane Dobbins Burgess. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Graham Road Baptist Church located in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She was a longtime resident of Stow, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by two spouses, William C. Moore and Alvin Craig Gunn; one son, Bernard Neil Moore; two son-in-laws, Buddy Wynn Walters and Tom King; five sisters; four brothers; and three grandchildren, Kelli Jane Walter Gill, David Wynn Walters, and Tom King Jr.

She is survived by three daughters; Jane Ellen Walters of Ravenna, Linda Sharon (Doug) Seese of Berea, Debra Kay King of Irvine and one son, Randy Wm. Moore of Akron, OH; eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services were Friday, July 5 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mark McLean.

Burial to follow in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Isaac Napier, Joshua Napier, William Moore, Brian Seese, Doug Seese, Jr., and Andrew Gill.

Aaron Johnnie Arvin, age 70, died suddenly at his home on Searcy Branch Rd. on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

“Johnnie,” as he was known to most, was born on August 9, 1948. He was the son of Clyde Walker and Myrl Cox Arvin. Johnnie lived in Estill County most of his life.

He was loved by many cousins and friends. Johnnie was especially close to his Uncle Dale’s family who lived nearby and looked after him.

He particularly enjoyed spending time with family at Sunday dinners and birthday parties. He was a big fan of fish fries and loved a turkey drumstick at Thanksgiving. Johnnie was a big help when there were green beans to be strung, and he loved to eat them as well.

Johnnie also loved to play volleyball with his cousins, and he was an enthusiastic supporter of their high school teams.

He had a big church family at Drip Rock Baptist Church.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. The funeral service will follow immediately afterward at 3 p.m. Pastors Darrell Isaacs and Keith Carr will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Sparks Cemetery, next to where Johnnie lived with his parents for many years. He will be buried beside them.

Pallbearers will be his cousins Stuart Arvin, Greg Arvin, Brent Arvin, David Burns, Dennis Burns and Kenny Cox.

Bobby Burns and Robin Bicknell will be honorary pallbearers.

Gladys White Graham, age 69, of Edgar Drive in Berea, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington following a long illness. She was born September 25, 1949 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Houston and Ida Bell Peters White. She was the former owner of Grahams Furniture Store. She is preceded in death by her husband, Porter Woodson Graham. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Coffey of Berea; her brother, Neal Wilson of Estill Co.; five grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by three daughters, Shelia Barrett, Maxine Barrett, Josephine Barrett; a son, Dallas White; a sister, Diane Willis; and three brothers, Lester Wilson, Billy Wilson, and Roy White.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, July 2, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sidney Sparks.

Burial was in the Winston Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Eli Sanders, Jon Wilson, Anthony Coffey, Chris Kirby, Josh Kirby, and Randy Coffey

Donna Louise Marcum, age 56, of Freds Lane in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident. She was born December 4, 1962 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Denver Reynolds and Myrtle Reynolds Moore. She was a retired Walmart employee and was a member of the Providence Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband, Farris Glen Marcum; a daughter, Rebecca Marcum; two sons, Joseph (Amber) Marcum and Bryant Christopher Lee Mahaney all of Estill Co.; three brothers, Freddie Reynolds of Madison Co., Kevin Reynolds of Estill Co. and Gary Wayne Reynolds of Georgia;

two grandchildren, Hagen Joe Marcum and Brisen Cole Marcum

She was preceded in death by a brother, Randall Reynolds.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, July 8, at the Providence Baptist Church by Bro. Tim Roberts and Bro. Randy Marcum. Burial was at the Marcum Cemetery.

Donnie Gene Collins, age 73, of Drowning Creek Ridge in Irvine, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home following a long illness. He was born May 19, 1946 in Estill County and was the son of the late Ernest and Irene Roberts Collins. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the National Guard. He was a retired General Motors employee and had lived in Ohio most of his life. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.

He is survived by a daughter, Michelle McRee of Irvine; a grandchild, Melissa (Hunter) Johnson of Raleigh, NC and one great-grandchild, Tripp Johnson.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Melissa Ann Collins and one sister, Joann Swank.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, July 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Scott Rogers. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Della Mae Ervin, age 84, of Collins Avenue in Irvine, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her home following a long illness. She was born August 24, 1934 in Newtown, KY and was the daughter of the late Earnest and Flossie Johnson Parker. She was a retired housekeeper and had lived in Estill County for the past five years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Ervin, Sr. She is survived by her son, Clarence Ervin, Jr. of Irvine, two sisters, Mattie Allen of Lexington, and Opal Welcher of Lexington, five grandchildren, Jean Howard, John Howard, Jennifer Ervin, Jessica Ervin and Volina Miller and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Susan Gail Frank, Doris Jean Howard and four brothers; Bill, Roy, Oscar and Alan Parker.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.