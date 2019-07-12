American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary

The American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary is sponsoring a Knickerbockers portrait fundraiser on July 19 at the American Legion Post 79. Get a 10 x13 portrait for only $10. The summer 2019 theme is “Sweet Summertime.” Call Kim Richardson at 606-614-5592 with any questions.

Blood Drive

The Kentucky Blood Center will be having a blood drive on Sat., July 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall on Main Street in Irvine. Donors will have opportunity to win a 2019 Toyota Tacoma. Every donor, age 18 and up, who donates between June 1 and September 6 will be entered to win a new truck. Donors can donate every 56 days, giving them up to two opportunities to be entered this summer. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.

Class of 1964 Reunion

The class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion at Michael’s Restaurant on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Please spread the word. Call Diana Arthur at 723-2636 with any questions.

Class of 1974 Reunion

The Class of 1974 will be having their 45th class reunion on Saturday, August 17th, at the Ravenna armory. It will begin at 6 p.m. Please pass this info on to everyone that is a classmate. We hope to see everyone there.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Future meeting dates are Aug. 13, Sept. 10, and Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Fly-fishing Class

There will be a free fly-fishing class taught by Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. The class includes one hour of outside fly-casting. Call 606-723-3030 to register. Class is limited to 15.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, July 11, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Jason Bowles, Estill County Band Director, will present the program. If you are interested in becoming a member of a service organization that has a sense of community, a source of fulfillment and a history of impact, join us. Jeff Hix is club president.

KSP Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint

RICHMOND, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-7/post-7-checkpoints/.

Library Hosts Visit with Local Author

Angela Crow, former Citizen Voice and Times reporter, has written two faith-based books. She will be signing them at the Estill County Public Library on August 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Murder Mystery Dinner

There will be a Murder Mystery Dinner at Mardi Gras, on Saturday, August 10, 6 p.m., at the Estill County Fair Barn, featuring the River City Players Community Theater Group and includes seated, served dinner; silent auction; and the murder mystery. Reservations requested by August 1 online at hospicecareplus.org or at 859-986-1500. More information available at hospicecareplus.org. All proceeds go to Hospice Care Plus.

River City Players Youth Production

River City Players is holding auditions for a youth production on July 12th from 6 to 7 p.m. and on July 13th from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Estill County High School auditorium. This is an all youth production; the target cast is 4th grade through 12th. The play will be presented in late August. We’d love for you to come out and enjoy the fun. For more information please contact leslieharris40336@gmail.com or (606) 723-8746.