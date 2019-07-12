Providence Baptist Church

at Winston VBS

Roar into VBS July 21-26, from 6-8:30 p.m. Nursery to adult classes. The bus will be running. Everybody welcome.

Salem Baptist Church VBS

July 21st-July 25th, 6pm-8:30pm, with Family Night on July 26th at 7pm. Our theme this year is “Following in Faith.” You do not want to miss this as we will be bringing the bible stories to life. Attendees will have the opportunity to journey through the different scenes from the bible– Jonah and the Great Fish, Joshua and the Great Wall, Peter and the Great Step, Paul and the Great Commitment, and Jesus and the Great Commandment. Bible stories will be portrayed by volunteer actors and narrators. There is even a Great Fish that has arrived on the premises. There are classes for all ages, including adults. We will be learning how we can “follow” through service and missions. Also, don’t miss our kick-off picnic on Saturday, July 20th at 6pm at the church’s pavilion located behind the church. Bring a towel if you want to go down the big water slide. Located at 4470 Spout Springs Road, Irvine.

Old Time Baptist Church VBS

Old Time Baptist Church will be hosting a Vacation Bible School from Tuesday, July 16 to Friday, July 19 for children of all ages from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The theme with be “The Strength of Our Faith.” On Saturday, July 20 they will be taking the children to Richmond to watch The Lion King.

South Irvine Baptist Church

Vacation Bible School from July 29 – Aug. 2 from 6 to 8:30 nightly. If you have questions or need a ride you can call 606-723-8298. The theme of the Bible School is “The Incredible Race.” Classes for all ages.

Revival

Full Gospel Evangelic Ministry will be hosting a revival at 400 Duck Wear Road featuring evangelist De’mikale Knowles beginning Sunday July 14 at 11 a.m. and continuing Monday, July 15 through Wednesday, July 17 each night at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Camp Time

South Irvine Baptist. It’s Camp Time at Mount Caleb from July 8-12. For any questions you may call 723-8298.

Homecoming

New Bethel Baptist Church #2 on Barnes Mountain will have their Homecoming July 14 beginning at 11 a.m. Brother Tim Floyd will be preaching. The Praise Singers will be singing. Lunch will be served after the morning service, with singing in the afternoon. Pastor William Durbin and congregation welcomes everyone.

Mt. Carmel Christian Church

GRACEX4 Quartet will be in concert at Mt. Carmel Christian Church in Ravenna on Sun., July 14, at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Call 606-726-9342 with any questions.

Gospel Singing

There will be a gospel singing at the House of Prayer, located at 535 Dark Hollow Rd., on July 13 at 6 p.m. Featured singers are the Webb Family and the Praise Singers.

Hope On The Hill Ministries

Is having a big basement “yard” sale this Saturday July 13th from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds go to support “Treasured Women” Dance and Flag Worship Team. We are located at 3905 Richmond Road in Irvine.