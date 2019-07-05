Maxine Burgess Moore Gunn, age 96, of Tucky Lane in Irvine, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Terrace Nursing and Rehab Center in Berea. She was born June 25, 1923 in Spencer, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Everett Marcellas and Sarah Jane Dobbins Burgess. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Graham Road Baptist Church located in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She was a longtime resident of Stow, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by two spouses, William C. Moore and Alvin Craig Gunn; one son, Bernard Neil Moore; two son-in-laws, Buddy Wynn Walters and Tom King; five sisters; four brothers; and three grandchildren, Kelli Jane Walter Gill, David Wynn Walters, and Tom King Jr.

She is survived by three daughters; Jane Ellen Walters of Ravenna, Linda Sharon (Doug) Seese of Berea, Debra Kay King of Irvine and one son, Randy Wm. Moore of Akron, OH; eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and fourteen great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 5, 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mark McLean. Burial to follow in the Oakdale Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Friday.

Shauna Marie Wilder, 30, of Lexington, lost her battle with addiction on Wednesday, June 26th.

She was preceded in death by her mother Jesse K. Warren of Lowell, Michigan.

Survivors include her daughter, Zaylee; son, Ashton Johnson of Richmond; her father, Patrick (and wife Kim) Gill of Irvine; sisters, Katie Wilder of Muskegon Michigan and Miranda (Jimmy) Riley of Irvine; her brothers, Jeremy (Katrina) Gill of London, Zachary (Ashley) Gill of Irvine, Chris Gill of Irvine and Eli Gill of Irvine; several nieces and nephews and her godmother, Patty Buete of Cedar Springs, Michigan.

Memorial services were held Saturday, June 29 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals, with Fr. Al Fritsch officiating.

Edna Bruce Rose, age 96, of Sandhill Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a long illness. She was born October 9, 1922 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Richard Byrd and Margaret Shear Tuttle. She was retired from the Glen Department Store and was a member of the Sandhill Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Rose; her son, Carris Ray Rose, four sisters; Mary Evelyn Anderson, Beulah Brandenburg, Ella Kate Wilson, Ann Peters and give brothers; Paul Tuttle, Arnold Tuttle, Wayne Tuttle, Ray Tuttle and R.J. Hall.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, June 25, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Larry Tuttle, Taylor O’Hare, Dwight O’Hare, Lee Tuttle, Darrell Hall, and Bill Tuttle.

Gladys White Graham, age 69, of Edgar Drive in Berea, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington following a long illness. She was born September 25, 1949 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Houston and Ida Bell Peters White. She had lived in Estill County most of her life and was the former owner of Grahams Furniture Store.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Porter Woodson Graham; three daughters, Shelia Barrett, Maxine Barrett and Josephine Barrett; a son, Dallas White; a sister, Diane Willis and two brothers, Lester and Billy Wilson.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Coffey of Berea; her brother, Neal Wilson of Estill Co.; five grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, July 2, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow in the Winston Cemetery.

Genevieve Samples Rison, 76, widow of James Rison, passed away Saturday at the Marcum-Wallace Hospital. She was a native of Lee County, a daughter of the late Dewey and Kathleen LeMaster Samples. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Millers Creek Church of God.

She was preceded in death by a brother Dewey Samples Jr. and a daughter-in-law Cindy Rison.

Survivors include her children, Betty Jo (Terry) Farthing, Tim (Betty) Rison, Dewey (Ruth) Rison, Stanley Rison, Jeannie (Curt Daniels) Rison and Joey (Shann) Rison; her sisters, Mary (Willard) Stamper and Wilma McIntosh; her brothers, Charles (Kathy) Samples, Paul (Cathy) Samples, Bobby (Mattie) Samples and Benny (Ruth) Samples; grandchildren, Steven Rison, Tommy Rison, Dylan Mullins, Justin Rison and Brett Rison; step-granddaughters, Christy Moore and Heather Bowling; great-grandchildren, Jaxton Mullins, Hunter Rison, Chloe Rison, Kyra Mullins and a host of step-grandkids.

Services were held Tuesday, July 2 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals, with burial in the Rison Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dylan Mullins, Justin Rison, Adam Blenton, Stevie Coffey, Tommy Rison, Steven Rison and Hunter Rison.

Lena Mae LeMaster Rogers, age 92, of Wayne City, Illinois, formerly of Lee County, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home following a sudden illness. She was born May 7, 1927 in Lee County and was the daughter of the late Wince and Grace Daugherty LeMaster. She lived in Lee County most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Lee County.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Kenneth Rogers and by several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by a daughter, Pauline Staley of Cisny, IL; four sons, Eddie Barnes of Cisny, IL, Ronnie Barnes of Reynolds Station, KY, Gary Barnes of Magnet, IN and Ricky Barnes of Dundee, KY along with twelve grandchildren; several great grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, July 1 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Rogers Cemetery.