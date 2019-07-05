American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary

The American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary is sponsoring a Knickerbockers portrait fundraiser on July 19 at the American Legion Post 79. Get a 10 x13 portrait for only $10. The summer 2019 theme is “Sweet Summertime.” Call Kim Richardson at 606-614-5592 with any questions.

Blood Drive

The Kentucky Blood Center will be having a blood drive on Sat., July 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall on Main Street in Irvine. Donors will have opportunity to win a 2019 Toyota Tacoma. Every donor, age 18 and up, who donates between June 1 and September 6 will be entered to win a new truck. Donors can donate every 56 days, giving them up to two opportunities to be entered this summer. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.

Class of 1959’s 60th Reunion

The Estill County High School’s Class of 1959 will be celebrating their 60th class reunion on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna. Plan to arrive at 4 p.m. and eat around 5 p.m. (buffet). Dress is casual. Contact Sue Abney Bonny at 407-341-1467, Marilyn Hall Hukill at 859-351-5427, or Nancy Cooper Rhodes at 606-723-3567 with nay questions or to update your information.

Class of 1964 Reunion

The class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion at Michael’s Restaurant on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Please spread the word. Call Diana Arthur at 723-2636 with any questions.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Future meeting dates are July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10, and Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Kayak and Pig Out on the River

Get ready for some family fun! On July 6, kayak from Miller’s Creek down the Kentucky River to the American Legion (a 7.2 mile trip). (An alternate 2 mile trip is also available.) Cost is $15 per person, and includes transportation from the American Legion to the drop off location, plus bottled water to keep you hydrated. Start times are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with departures approximately every 15 minutes. Bring your own kayak, or rent one for a low fee on site. Rescue boats will be available. Kentucky State Law requires everyone to have a life jacket. Ages 14 and under MUST be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. Those 15 to 17 MUST have parent’s signed consent. Afterward, there will be an all you can eat “Pig Out” (pig roast with all the trimmings) starting at 5 p.m. Cost to eat is $15 per person, 13 and above; $8 for ages 7-12; 6 and under, free. The S.O.L band, featuring Dustin Creech and Kevin Walker, will be playing music, and there will be fireworks.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

KSP Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint

RICHMOND, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-7/post-7-checkpoints/.

Library Yard Sale

Friends of the Estill County Library are having a yard sale on July 5 and 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ravenna Florist and Greenhouse. Proceeds will go toward furnishings in the children’s room at the future new library location on Broadway. The yard sale will happen rain or shine!

Plant Sale

There will be a butterfly plant sale on Saturday, July 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Memorial Park on Jefferson Street in Berea. Rain or shine. Proceeds of the sale go to benefit MonarchWatch.org.

River City Players Youth Production

River City Players is holding auditions for a youth production on July 12th from 6 to 7 p.m. and on July 13th from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Estill County High School auditorium. This is an all youth production; the target cast is 4th grade through 12th. The play will be presented in late August. We’d love for you to come out and enjoy the fun. For more information please contact leslieharris40336@gmail.com or (606) 723-8746.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club will meet Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church pavilion. The program will be “Beading”. It will be presented by Jessica Mooney. Also the group will be sharing about their recent agate hunting field trip. The meeting is open to the public. Membership forms will be available for anyone interested in joining the group. Yearly dues are $15 for individuals and $20 for families.