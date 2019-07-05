Sandhill Christian VBS

Sandhill Christian Church will be having Vacation Bible School from July 8 through July 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. each night. Our theme will be “Victory in Jesus.” Come join us at 100 Sandhill Church Rd.!

Cow Creek VBS

Cow Creek Baptist Church will be having its 2019 Vacation Bible School called “Christmas in July,” Monday through Thursday, July 8th-11th, at 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. each night. There will be classes for ages one to 12 years of age. You are invited to come share in fun, fellowship and snacks. If you need transportation call (606)723-6183.

Providence Baptist Church

at Winston VBS

Roar into VBS July 21-26, from 6-8:30 p.m. Nursery to adult classes. The bus will be running. Everybody welcome.

Waco Church of the Nazarene VBS

Waco Church of the Nazarene will be hosting vacation bible school from July 10-13, Wednesday through Friday from 6-8 and Saturday from 11-2. Ages 3 and up. There will be games, crafts, food, fun and water slides on Saturday.

Mountains Missions Conference 2019

(July 4th — 7th) at South Irvine Baptist Church, 1215 South Irvine Rd., Irvine, KY, 40336

Thursday Night, the 4th, 7 p.m.: Bro. Andy Dixon, Pastor, Beech Grove Baptist Church, Lancaster, KY Bro. Joe Head; Pastor Winton Place Baptist Church, Cincinnati, OH

Friday Morning, the 5th, 9:30 a.m.: (Special Music – George Sledd) Bro. Joshua Johnson; Missionary to Thailand Bro. George Sledd; Pastor, Jordon Baptist Church, Sanford, Florida Bro. Dwight Coffman; Pastor, Oak Grove Baptist church, Dunnville, KY Saturday Morning, the 6th, 9:30 a.m.: (Special Music; The Kittle Family) Bro. Stephen Shelton, Pastor, Central Baptist Church, St Petersburg, FL Bro. Brent Spears, Pastor, Bryan Station Baptist Church, Lexington, KY Bro. Tom Ross, Pastor, Mt Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, OH

Sunday Morning, the 7th, 10:00 a.m.: Bro. Harold Becknell, Former Mountain. Missionary, Island City, KY Bro. David Pitman, Pastor, Addyston Baptist Church, Addyston, OH Bro Donnie Burford, pastor and the entire church invites everyone to attend.

Questions call 606 723 8298.

Yard & Bake Sale

The Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry Church will be having a yard sale and bake sale on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 400 Duck Wear Rd. in Irvine. For more information, call Dianna at 606-895-4131.

Anniversary Celebration

High Street Full Gospel is celebrating their fourth anniversary on Saturday, July 6 at 1 p.m. There will be singing and preaching. Come join us in praising God.

Revival

Drip Rock Baptist Church will be having a Revival from July 8-12 Shane Galbraith will be the speaker. Keith Carr, pastor, invites everyone to attend.

Gospel Singing

There will be a singing at the Pine Hill Baptist Church Saturday, July 6 at 6 p.m. featuring the Bound for Glory Singers. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Revival

Full Gospel Evangelic Ministry will be hosting a revival at 400 Duck Wear Road featuring evangelist De’mikale Knowles beginning Sunday July 14 at 11 a.m. and continuing Monday, July 15 through Wednesday, July 17 each night at 7 p.m. EVERYONE WELCOME!!!

Camp Time

South Irvine Baptist. It’s Camp Time at Mount Caleb from July 8-12. For any questions you may call 723-8298.