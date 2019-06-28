John Warren Reed, age 53, of Sweet Lick Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born December 13, 1965 in Clark County and was the son of the Wanda Center Reed Henry and the late Millard Reed. He was a United States Navy veteran and a construction worker. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. Survivors in addition to his mother include two sisters, Robin Rose of Madison County and Juli(John) O’Malley of Indiana; one half-sister, Joanna (Jay) Collins of North Carolina and four nieces and nephews, Lauren Rose, Jason Rose, Sarah Beth Posante and Andrew Posante.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, June 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Tipton Ridge Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jason Rose, Keith Arvin, Oval Lincoln Abney, Jr., David Rawlins, Greg Muncy and Tim Rawlins.

Harold Knox Markland, 84, of Mt. Sterling, died on June 15, 2019 at VA Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Mt. Sterling on September 13, 1934 to the late Earl and Elsie Collins Markland.

Harold was a native of Mt. Sterling, was of the Christian Faith and a United States Army Veteran. He had a big personality and liked meeting new friends who knew him as “little man” or “round man.” Harold enjoyed shooting pool, playing cards especially Rook, fishing and he was a collector of everything. He loved his family and friends and will be missed by them all.

He is survived by two daughters, Sheila Puckett (Tim) of Mt. Sterling and Mariesa Raymer Watson (Michael) of Lexington; one son, Jeff Caldwell (Casey Howard) of Mt. Sterling; seven grandchildren, Daffney Banta of Nicholasville, Stephanie Arthur (Logan) of Richmond, Brad Puckett (Ellie) of Louisville, Jusstine Edmonson (Aaron) of Waco, Jason Caldwell (Erica) of Mt. Sterling, Madison Caldwell and Colton Caldwell, both of Mt. Sterling and eight great grandchildren.

Harold’s wife of fifty years, Sally Markland, preceded him in death in 2016. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter, Connie Hatton; four brothers, George Markland, Bobby Markland, Rodney Markland and Charles Markland; four sisters, Louise Jones, Edna Markland, Elizabeth “Bush” Markland and Phyllis Queen.

The funeral was Friday, June 21, 2019 at Queen Street Christian Fellowship. Reverend Darrell Hayden officiated. Guestbook at: www.coffmanfuneral.com.

Wendell Johnny Stamper, 72, passed away at his home Sunday. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Ray and Ada Stone Stamper. He was a farmer that loved vegetable gardening. He was a member of the Ivory Hill Baptist Church, and enjoyed shopping and fishing.

Survivors include his brother Kenneth Ray Stamper; his sisters, Margie Stamper and Ella Marie Johnson; his nephews, Bradley Johnson and Danny Ray Johnson; his great nephew, Darren Johnson; his great niece, Bethany Johnson; his uncle Billy Gene Cooper, and several cousins.

Services were held Wednesday, June 19 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Warren Rogers officiating. Burial was in the Sally Poer Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Marvin Cooper, Raymond Cooper, Joe Woosley, Ray Moses, Jessie Barnes, and Sandy Barnes.

Bennie Ray Richardson, 53, of Brassfield, the husband of Nancy Hisle Richardson, passed away Monday morning, June 17, 2019.

Bennie was born on September 16, 1965 in Richmond, Kentucky, the son of the late James and Clara Plowman Richardson. He was a former employee of Kokoku Rubber Inc. and was of the Holiness faith.

Survivors include his wife Nancy; two step-sons, Terry Dwight Hisle and Billy Ray Hisle; one brother, George Richardson (Angel); two sisters, Nancy Faye Richardson and Linda Carol Richardson as well as several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services were conducted Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Smith officiating. Burial was in the Flatwoods Cemetery at Waco.

Serving as pallbearers were George Richardson, John Gill, Travis Centers, Robert Richardson, Huey “Jr” Richardson and Brian Richardson.