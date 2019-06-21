Photo by Lisa Bicknell

A long line of wanna-be festival go-ers formed Friday. Some of them said they were “Kickin’ it on the street.”

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

“What in the world is going on downtown?”

“Is there a parade coming through?”

“Why can’t I find a space to park?”

These were the questions being raised last Friday as hundreds of people set up camp chairs on the sidewalk along Main Street in Irvine and prepared to wait.

But the question on their minds was simply this: “Will I get a ticket to Kickin’ it on the Creek?”

On Thursday night, a line began to form in front of Wildflowers Boutique, which is owned by LeeAmber Roberts Hellard, daughter of the festival founders.

That’s where a limited number of “pre-sale tickets” could be purchased to gain entry to Kickin’ it on the Creek, the three-day music festival on her parents’ (Byron and Kelli Roberts) farm at Little Rosses Creek. The event, now in its fifth year, will be in mid-September.

“Although [the pre-sale] is not exclusive to Estill County, and we can’t regulate that, it gives the people of Estill County the first opportunity to get tickets,” said LeeAmber.

“We do this without announcing a lineup in downtown Irvine so everyone can come get in line and get the first chance at tickets for our festival.”

On Friday evening, nearly 300 people were lined up almost to the Irvine United Methodist Church. Some waited in line for more than 40 hours.

“We were really honored to see everyone out there,” LeeAmber said. “It made me cry when I went into work!”

A festival “pre-show” was also held at the Steam Engine on Friday night, and some folks lined up for tickets for that as well (earlier in the day). Arlo McKinley, Crownover, and Bedford Band were the featured performers.

Online sales will be held for additional Kickin’ it on the Creek tickets in a couple of weeks to give everyone else an opportunity to purchase tickets.

Even with the large crowd who came out to wait, people were very respectful of others property and cleaned up after themselves, LeeAmber said.

Just to make sure, her dad Byron, her brother Kenton, and her husband Tim walked down the street after the ticket sales to check, but there was very little left behind.

Some even left thank you notes and a gift card for home owners on Main Street, who allowed them to “spread out a little” on their lawns.