Matt Colby Brandenburg, 83, widower of Lucille, passed away at his home Tuesday. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Elbert and Allie Stone Brandenburg. He was a farmer, a carpenter, and a former employee of Bundy Tubing. He enjoyed working and vegetable gardening.

Other than his late wife Lucille, he was also preceded in death by his brothers Harold, Leondas, and Charles Brandenburg.

Survivors include his son, Michael Brandenburg; grandchildren, Hannah and Jacob Brandenburg; his sister, Clara (Jesse) Estes along with several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Saturday, June 15th, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Burial was in the Stevens Cemetery.

Wendell Johnny Stamper, 72, died at home last Sunday. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Ray and Ada Stone Stamper. He was a farmer that loved vegetable gardening. He was a member of the Ivory Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed shopping and fishing.

Survivors include his brother Kenneth Ray Stamper; his sisters Margie Stamper, and Ella Marie Johnson; his nephews Bradley Johnson, and Danny Ray Johnson; his great nephew Darren Johnson; his great niece Bethany Johnson; his uncle Billy Gene Cooper; and several cousins.

Services were held at 1 pm, Wednesday at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Warren Rogers officiating. Burial was in the Sally Poer Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Marvin Cooper, Raymond Cooper, Joe Woosley, Ray Moses, Jessie Barnes, and Sandy Barnes.