Chamberlain Reunion

The annual France Marion and Margaret Ann Webb reunion will be held at the Ravenna National Guard Armory at 1 p.m. June 23rd. All family & friends welcome.

Class Reunion

The Estill County High School Class of 1970 will have their 49th Annual class reunion on June 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna. All classmates and teachers are invited to attend. Call Linda Howell at 859-588-2904 with any questions.

Class of 1964 Reunion

The class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion at Michael’s Restaurant on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Please spread the word. Call Diana Arthur at 723-2636 with any questions.

Edmonson Reunion

The family and friends of Bill and Rachael Edmonson will be having a reunion Saturday, June 22, 2019 on Stacy Lane at the Crowe’s Shelter. Bring a potluck dish and drinks for lunch at 12:30.

EAG seeks Volunteers

Estill Action Group is seeking volunteers and sponsors for the Weekend on the Water kayaking/tubing event on Saturday, July 27 at the KY River Recreation Park. Last year, approximately 250 attendees enjoyed the beauty of Estill County’s Kentucky River access, and the community came together to enjoy and improve recreation opportunities in Estill County. All interested volunteers are invited to attend planning meetings at the Steam Engine Session Room on June 5 and June 26 at 6:30 p.m. If you would like to sponsor the event or have questions, please email estillactiongroup@gmail.com or message Estill Action Group through Facebook.

Estill Arts Council

The Estill Arts Council will be holding its annual meeting on Saturday, June 22, at the Wisemantown Methodist Church pavilion at 6:30 p.m. beginning with a meal. The meat and drinks will be provided by the Estill Arts Council. Please bring a side dish or dessert. At 7:30 p.m. we will begin our Show and Tell. If you are a current Estill Arts Council member or just a resident artist that would like to show us your artist talent, please share your talent with us! We will be voting for our new board members and accepting applications for membership too. If you are interested in becoming part of the Estill Arts Council or want more information about this event, please contact Amy Hughes at anoland44@hotmail.com or visit our website at www.estillartscouncil.org. Membership is now available online. We hope to see everyone there.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Future meeting dates are July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10, and Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Food Drive

The Helping Hands program is hosting a food drive at the Irvine Opportunity store on Friday, June 21, from 7 to 10 p.m. There will also be speakers on mental health and music. All are welcome.

Hospice ‘A Ride for Hope’

‘A Ride for Hope’ for Hospice Care Plus will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019. There will be food, door prizes, and inflatables at the Estill County Fair Barn, at 38 South Irvine Rd. Registration for the ride begins at 11 a.m., and ‘Kick Stands Up’ at 1 p.m. The cost is $20, rider meal included, or $5, passenger meal included. The first 25 riders get a free t-shirt with registration. Motorcycle license or permit required. For more information, call Rob at 606-272-3925.

Job Seekers

Are you in need of resume assistance? Do you need help finding jobs to apply for? Do you need help preparing for interviews? Do you need tuition assistance to go back to school to become more employable? There are WIOA (Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act) services available to help. Residents of Estill County can speak to Trina Bustle, a Workforce Case Manager, about WIOA services by visiting the KY Career Center in Berea. Or, if you are unable to travel to Berea to get assistance, Mrs. Bustle will be at the following locations during May and June for job seekers. Please call for an appointment.

• June 18, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Estill County Adult Education Center or 1 to 4 p.m. at the Estill County Library (Resume, interview skills, and soft skills lessons will be taught) Questions? Call Trina Bustle at 859-361-6315 or Mary Fields at 606-723-7323.

Kayak and Pig Out on the River

Get ready for some family fun! On July 6, kayak from Miller’s Creek down the Kentucky River to the American Legion (a 7.2 mile trip). (An alternate 2 mile trip is also available.) Cost is $15 per person, and includes transportation from the American Legion to the drop off location, plus bottled water to keep you hydrated. Start times are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with departures approximately every 15 minutes. Bring your own kayak, or rent one for a low fee on site. Rescue boats will be available. Kentucky State Law requires everyone to have a life jacket. Ages 14 and under MUST be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. Those 15 to 17 MUST have parent’s signed consent. Afterward, there will be an all you can eat “Pig Out” (pig roast with all the trimmings) starting at 5 p.m. Cost to eat is $15 per person, 13 and above; $8 for ages 7-12; 6 and under, free. The S.O.L band, featuring Dustin Creech and Kevin Walker, will be playing music, and there will be fireworks.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, June 20, 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Melissa Riddell with the Estill County CCEP will present the program. If you are interested in becoming a member of a service organization that has a sense of community, a source of fulfillment and a history of impact, join us.

Plant Sale

There will be a butterfly plant sale on Saturday, July 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Memorial Park on Jefferson Street in Berea. Rain or shine. Proceeds of the sale go to benefit MonarchWatch.org.

Sandhill Christian VBS

Sandhill Christian Church will be having Vacation Bible School from July 8 through July 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. each night. Our theme will be “Victory in Jesus.” Come join us at 100 Sandhill Church Rd.!

Friendship Baptist Church VBS

Friendship Baptist Church will be having VBS on June 23-28, from 6 to 8 p.m. each night. The theme is “In the Wild,” and classes are for ages newborn through adult. Meals are provided each night. The church is located at 124 S. Hudson Avenue. Transportation is also provided. Please call 606-723-4816.