Irvine Free Methodist 100th Year

The Irvine Free Methodist Church is celebrating 100 years of serving Estill Countians on June 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow on the grounds. Several pastors from years past will be in attendance, as well as many people who used to go to the church. We invite anyone who used to go to the Irvine Free Methodist Church in the past to attend on this day. If you wish to bring a covered dish that would be appreciated.

Gospel Singing

Williams Memorial Baptist Church in Ravenna will have a gospel singing Sunday June 30 at 6 p.m. The Trinity Heirs will be the featured group. Refreshments will be served following the singing. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Gospel Meeting

There will be a Gospel meeting at Crystal Church of Christ located at 100 Beattyville Road, Ravenna, from June 30 to July 2. Starting 10 a.m. Sunday mornings, 6 p.m. Sunday evenings, Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Bro. Cain Atkinson. Everyone is invited.

Special Service

New Bethel Baptist Church No. 2 on Barnes Mountain will have church service Saturday, June 29, starting at 7 p.m. Bro. Mike Davis will be preaching. Pastor William Durbin and congregation welcomes everyone.

Service Changes at Irvine United Methodist

Irvine United Methodist Church welcomes a new pastor this week. Aaron Blakey will preach his first sermon at 9:45 a.m. on June 23. This time change is new for IUMC. Sunday School classes will follow the morning service. This will enable Bro. Blakey to preach at Bybee at 11:15 a.m. He will be serving both churches this year.