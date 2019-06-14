Brian Aaron Tipton

An Irvine man was arrested and charged last week with second degree rape and first degree sexual abuse.

On Wednesday, June 5, Brian Aaron Tipton, 30, of James Street in Irvine, was served a complaint warrant which stated that on November 16 and 17 of 2017, Tipton allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim less than fourteen years of age.

The victim reported the incident to Detective Austin Brashear of the Kentucky State Police. An ongoing two-year investigation by the Irvine Police Department backed up the victim’s statements, according to the police report.

Rape in the second degree (no force) is a class C felony; sexual abuse in the first degree is a class D felony. Tipton’s bond was set at $10,000 cash.