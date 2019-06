Photos by Lisa Bicknell

Andy Garrett, owner of Andy’s Gymnastics, presented her 36th Annual dance and cheer recital last Saturday night. Above, all the classes gather for a group photo. Below left, Andy is joined by her daughter KaShara, who recently retired from four years as a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader. KaShara said she is interviewing to work on the television show “Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making the Team.”