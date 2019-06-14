Martha Lee Lynch, age 70, of Walton Road in Irvine passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home following a short illness. She was born April 15, 1949 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Edward and Edna Campbell Plowman. She was a homemaker and enjoyed going to the Horizon Daycare Center. She attended the Crystal Holiness Church and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Eugene Lynch. She is survived by her daughter, Thelma (Greg) Hamm of Estill Co.; four sons, Sherman Ray Lynch, William Edward Lynch, Harm Eugene (Susan) Lynch and Henry Wayne Lynch all of Estill Co.; two sisters, Thelma Embry of Estill Co. and Rhoda East of McCracken Co.; a brother, Troy Campbell of Fayette Co.; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Trisha Ann Lynch; her sister, Ann Lee Campbell; three brothers; Eugene, Earl and Edward “Ozzie” Campbell and a grandchild.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, June 3, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose and Bro. Paul Luster. Burial was at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Travis Luster, Derrick Hamm, Earl Embry, Brian Embry, Adam Doty and Michael Embry.

Wavlene Dunaway, age 82, of Wall Street in Irvine passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. She was born October 4, 1936 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Elva and Mary Clark Wise. She was a member of the River Drive Christian Church and retired as secretary for the Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Damon G. Dunaway; one daughter, Angela (Robbie K.) Hall of Campbell Co.; one son, Garry D. Dunaway of Estill Co.; four sisters, Linda (Monte) Parks of Estill Co., Thelma Dunaway of Madison Co., Mary (Harry) Fox of Estill Co., Elfreeda Wickizer of Jessamine Co.; one brother, Alonzo (Margaret) Wise of Ohio; nine grandchildren, R. Kent Hall, Ryan Hall, Cody Hall, Christina Webb, Natalie Dunaway, Joseph Dunaway, Travis Dunaway, Eric Dunaway and Russell Dunaway; seven great grandchildren, Avae Hall, Cora Hall, Ellena Dunaway, Elijah Webb, Trace Webb, Colton Webb and Maizy Dunaway.

She was preceded in death by one son, Jeff Dunaway; three sisters, Opal C. Critchfield, Chrystal Ashcraft, Allene Wise and two brothers, Wilbert E. Wise and Jim Wise.

Memorial services will be conducted Thursday, June 13, 5:30 p.m. at the River Drive Christian Church by Bro. Paul Groves. Friends may call between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the River Drive Christian Church.

If you are considering a donation in lieu of flowers, the following have touched our family and a donation to any of these would be a gift that keeps giving or as some would say “Pay It Forward”: Air1 or K-Love Radio, Susan G. Komen/Breast Cancer Foundation, Great Strides Cystic Fibrosis Foundation/Cora’s Crew or the River Drive Christian Church.

Jewel Dean Hall, age 86, a resident of the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Center following a long illness. She was born December 14, 1932 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Dallas and Mildred Sewell Riddell. She was a homemaker and a member of the Providence Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Joseph Hall. She is survived by three sons, Richie “Ricky” Hall, Anthony Wayne (Polly) Hall, and David Glen Hall all of Estill Co.; one sister, Doris Hall of Estill Co.; two grandchildren, Heather Michelle Burgin and Anthony David Hall; four great grandchildren, Leif Robert Burgin, Odin David Burgin, Mayci Ray Hall and Isla Mae Burgin.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Ann Hall and her brother, Buddy Riddell.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, June 11, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Bill VanWinkle and Bro. Tim Roberts. Burial will be at the Turpin Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jerry Hall, Darrell Hall, Justin Chaney, Matt Young, Gary Smith and Robby Burgin