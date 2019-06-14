Chamberlain Reunion

The annual France Marion and Margaret Ann Webb reunion will be held at the Ravenna National Guard Armory at 1 p.m. June 23rd. All family & friends welcome.

Class Reunion

The Estill County High School Class of 1970 will have their 49th Annual class reunion on June 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna. All classmates and teachers are invited to attend. Call Linda Howell at 859-588-2904 with any questions.

Class of 1964 Reunion

The class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion at Michael’s Restaurant on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Please spread the word. Call Diana Arthur at 723-2636 with any questions.

Edmonson Reunion

The family and friends of Bill and Rachael Edmonson will be having a reunion Saturday, June 22, 2019 on Stacy Lane at the Crowe’s Shelter. Bring a potluck dish and drinks for lunch at 12:30.

County Extension News

Cloverbud Camp

Cloverbud Camp is on June 28th to 30th, for ages 6 to 8. Application deadline is June 1, 2019.

EAG seeks Volunteers

Estill Action Group is seeking volunteers and sponsors for the Weekend on the Water kayaking/tubing event on Saturday, July 27 at the KY River Recreation Park. Last year, approximately 250 attendees enjoyed the beauty of Estill County’s Kentucky River access, and the community came together to enjoy and improve recreation opportunities in Estill County. All interested volunteers are invited to attend planning meetings at the Steam Engine Session Room on June 5 and June 26 at 6:30 p.m. If you would like to sponsor the event or have questions, please email estillactiongroup@gmail.com or message Estill Action Group through Facebook.

Estill Arts Council

The Estill Arts Council will be holding its annual meeting on Saturday, June 22, at the Wisemantown Methodist Church pavilion at 6:30 p.m. beginning with a meal. The meat and drinks will be provided by the Estill Arts Council. Please bring a side dish or dessert. At 7:30 p.m. we will begin our Show and Tell. If you are a current Estill Arts Council member or just a resident artist that would like to show us your artist talent, please share your talent with us! We will be voting for our new board members and accepting applications for membership too. If you are interested in becoming part of the Estill Arts Council or want more information about this event, please contact Amy Hughes at anoland44@hotmail.com or visit our website at www.estillartscouncil.org. Membership is now available online. We hope to see everyone there.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Future meeting dates are July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10, and Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Relay for Life

Relay For Life of Estill County will be held on June 14, 6 p.m. until midnight at the Estill County High School Track. We will kick off the evening with our Survivors Ceremony and hold a Luminaria Ceremony at dark. Immediately following the Luminarias, is the Lighting of Chinese Lanterns, which is always a crowd favorite. There will be a Concession, Games, Inflatables, Face Painting, Hair Painting, Cake Walk, Dish Toss, Live Entertainment, and a Silent Auction. This is a time for our community to work together in the FIGHT against cancer. This event celebrates our survivors as well as remembering those we have lost to this disease. Make plans to attend, have fun with family and friends while supporting a great cause.

Hospice ‘A Ride for Hope’

‘A Ride for Hope’ for Hospice Care Plus will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019. There will be food, door prizes, and inflatables at the Estill County Fair Barn, at 38 South Irvine Rd. Registration for the ride begins at 11 a.m., and ‘Kick Stands Up’ at 1 p.m. The cost is $20, rider meal included, or $5, passenger meal included. The first 25 riders get a free t-shirt with registration. Motorcycle license or permit required. For more information, call Rob at 606-272-3925.

Job Seekers

Are you in need of resume assistance? Do you need help finding jobs to apply for? Do you need help preparing for interviews? Do you need tuition assistance to go back to school to become more employable? There are WIOA (Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act) services available to help. Residents of Estill County can speak to Trina Bustle, a Workforce Case Manager, about WIOA services by visiting the KY Career Center in Berea. Or, if you are unable to travel to Berea to get assistance, Mrs. Bustle will be at the following locations during May and June for job seekers. Please call for an appointment.

• June 18, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Estill County Adult Education Center or 1 to 4 p.m. at the Estill County Library (Resume, interview skills, and soft skills lessons will be taught) Questions? Call Trina Bustle at 859-361-6315 or Mary Fields at 606-723-7323.

Kayak and Pig Out on the River

Get ready for some family fun! On July 6, kayak from Miller’s Creek down the Kentucky River to the American Legion (a 7.2 mile trip). (An alternate 2 mile trip is also available.) Cost is $15 per person, and includes transportation from the American Legion to the drop off location, plus bottled water to keep you hydrated. Start times are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with departures approximately every 15 minutes. Bring your own kayak, or rent one for a low fee on site. Rescue boats will be available. Kentucky State Law requires everyone to have a life jacket. Ages 14 and under MUST be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. Those 15 to 17 MUST have parent’s signed consent. Afterward, there will be an all you can eat “Pig Out” (pig roast with all the trimmings) starting at 5 p.m. Cost to eat is $15 per person, 13 and above; $8 for ages 7-12; 6 and under, free. The S.O.L band, featuring Dustin Creech and Kevin Walker, will be playing music, and there will be fireworks.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, June 13 at 5:30 a.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Jason Baber will present the program on Estill County Scouts. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located. New members are welcome.

Music and Dancing

Whiskey Business will be playing at the American Legion Post 79 on Friday, June 14, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Para-educator Classes

Para-educator classes will be taught at the Estill County Adult Learning Center located at 200 Wallace Circle. Day and evening classes will be offered. Call 723-7323 to register. The FREE classes will be on Thursday, June 13; Tuesday, June 18; and Thursday, June 20. Those trained will be qualified to work at any school system in Kentucky, preschools and the Head Start Program.

Plant Sale

There will be a butterfly plant sale on Saturday, July 6 from 8:00am to 1:00pm at the Memorial Park on Jefferson Street in Berea. Rain or shine. Proceeds of the sale go to benefit MonarchWatch.org.

River City Players’ Percussion Music Camp

Four 1/2 day percussion music camps for rising 3rd and 4th graders. Campers will perform on Thursday evening, June 20th at 6 p.m. Camp instructors are ECHS Marching Engineer’s Travis Bunch, Ethan Baker, and Riley Baker. Camp fee $5. A snack will be provided for campers. Scholarships are available. Preregistration is required. Please visit the Mack Theatre lobby Friday, June 14th from 5 till 6 pm. Saturday, June 15th from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., Sunday, June 16th from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m.

Shadow Box Workshop. Fri., July 12, 1-4 p.m. at the Hospice Care Plus Compassionate Care Center. For adults and children who want to take home a shadow box or scrapbook page in memory of a loved one. Shadow boxes, scrapbook materials, and creative tools provided. Guests bring photos, letters, keepsakes, and memorabilia. Free but limited to 25 participants. RSVPs required to hospice@hospicecp.org, 859-986-1500, or via the event page on Facebook. Refreshments provided. Sponsored by Hospice’s Bereavement Outreach Program. More info at hospicecareplus.org.

Estill County Public Library will be hosting Crafternoon on June 12 at 1:30 and the craft will be Owl Bookmarks. Bring in your 2 favorite colors of yarn and a plastic canvas needle. Everything else will be provided. Please call Lesa at the Estill County Public Library at 606-723-3030 to register or go to estillcolibrary.beanstack.org/reader365, so that we have enough supplies.

The Estill County Public Library will have Brad Holman here on Saturday, June 15 beginning at 10 a.m. demonstrating his blacksmithing techniques. Chairs will be provided, but if you wish to bring your own lawn chair for comfort feel free to do so. This is a free program provided by the library.

On June 21 from 5:00-6:30 there will be a Woodworking Demonstration by Warren Rogers. This will be held at Rising Park up behind the Estill County Public Library. For more information contact Lesa at 606-723-3030.

On June 26 at 1:30, Diane Johnson will be at the Estill County Public Library to demonstrate how to make soap using goats milk. For more information please contact Lesa at 606-723-3030.

Ravenna Curch of God

Ravenna Church of God will be having VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, on June 17th – 19th (Monday thru Wednesday), 6 – 8 p.m. each night. The theme is “Made to Worship” Come join the fun!!!

Sandhill Christian VBS

Sandhill Christian Church will be having Vacation Bible School from July 8 through July 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. each night. Our theme will be “Victory in Jesus.” Come join us at 100 Sandhill Church Rd.!