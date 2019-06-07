Photos by Lisa Bicknell

The Estill County High School Class of 2019 graduated a class of 160 students on Friday night. At top left, Paul Voils, class president, delivers his charge to the class. At top right, Hannah Parks and other classmates share a laugh at Voils remarks. At bottom left, Dakota Glasson sports the Kentucky State Police hat he was presented by a group of KSP troopers, one being his neighbor, and at bottom right, this group of friends posed for a photo before the graduation ceremony. From left are: Taylor Collins, Courtney Stamper, Audrey Ratliff, Hallie Wilkerson, and Jessica Banks.