Harold Douglas Wiseman, 86, returned to his heavenly home on May 31, 2019. His devotion to his family and his firm belief and faith in God supported him in his life and enabled him to be a witness for Jesus until his last breath. He died knowing that his life will continue in glory through the grace of Jesus Christ.

Harold was born to the late Grover and Annie Eliza (Rawlins) Wiseman, in Irvine, KY on January 3, 1933. He is survived by his wife, Lois Anne (Long) Wiseman, their only child, Joanna Jernigan, two grandsons, Christopher Walters, and Hunter Richardson, one great grandson, his sister, Elizabeth Wiseman Dixon, 2 brothers-in law, 2 sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother, Doyle Wiseman and his parents.

He attended Irvine High School and joined the Army in 1953. Harold spent 2 years on active duty in Germany and continued his service in the Army Reserve until 1961. Harold married his partner in life, Lois Anne Long in 1955. Harold was the lock and dam master on the Kentucky River in Estill and Lee County and later started Harold’s Super Lube in Irvine from which he retired.

Harold loved to camp, hunt, and fish. He took his daughter, and grandsons on fishing trips at every opportunity. He was soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. Harold loved going to church and attended the Irvine First Church of God. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

Memorial Services to follow at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the First Church of God on Broadway in Irvine. Eric Patrick will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Harold’s life.

Russell W. Howard, 44, passed away Tuesday, May the 7, Russell was a native of Killeen, Texas, the son of Mike and Connie Powell. He was a truck driver, a member of Providence Baptist Church, and a United States Marine Corp Veteran.

Survivors other than his parents include his daughters Mercedes Howard, Paige Matthews, and Makayla Howard; his brothers Carl Anthony Miles, Nathan Scott Howard, and Mike Duane Powell Jr.; his sister Amanda Roxann Powell.

Services were held at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Burial was in the Powell Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brian Thomas, Randy Rice, Tony Miles, Nathan Howard, Mike Powell Jr., and Amanda Powell. Honorary pallbearer was Johnny Townsend.

Lawrence Edward Hughes, age 70, of Main Street in Irvine passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born March 23, 1949 in Estill County and was the son of the late Ernest Ralph and Patience Alice Reed Hughes. He was a former Rockwell employee and retired from the Bluegrass Army Depot. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the American Legion. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife, Marsha White Bonny Hughes; one son, Eddie (Amy) Hughes of Irvine; one stepson, Lee Winkle; one brother, Thomas Eugene Hughes of Irvine; and one grandson, Luke Hughes.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Darrell Leon Hughes.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, June 1, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Military rites were provided by American Legion Post 79.

Pallbearers were Kevin Williams, Tom Williams, Paul Wayne King, Tom Kirby, Geoff Canter and Robert Browning.

Martha Lee Lynch, age 70, of Walton Road in Irvine passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home following a short illness. She was born April 15, 1949 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Edward and Edna Campbell Plowman. She was a homemaker and enjoyed going to the Horizon Daycare Center. She attended the Crystal Holiness Church and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Eugene Lynch.

She is survived by her daughter, Thelma (Greg) Hamm of Estill Co., four sons, Sherman Ray Lynch, William Edward Lynch, Harm Eugene (Susan) Lynch and Henry Wayne Lynch all of Estill Co.; two sisters, Thelma Embry of Estill Co. and Rhoda East of McCracken Co.; a brother, Troy Campbell of Fayette Co.; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Trisha Ann Lynch; her sister, Ann Lee Campbell; three brothers; Eugene, Earl and Edward “Ozzie” Campbell and a grandchild.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, June 3, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose and Bro. Paul Luster. Burial was at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Floyd “Tony” Miller, age 55, of Pryse Road in Irvine passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at his home following a short illness. He was born March 15, 1964 in Estill County and was the son of Blanche Rison Miller and the late Floyd Miller. He was a truck driver with Bishop Oil and a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife, Delisa Hardy Miller; three sons: Christopher (Brittany) Miller, Joshua (Tonya) Miller and Dustin (Marquita) Miller, all of Estill County; one sister: Lou Ann (Darrell) Hall of Estill County; one brother: Earl Glenn (Carolyn) Miller of Garrett County; one grandchild, Emilia Miller; special nephews, Greg Kirby and Randall Tipton, and a special niece, Tera Hardy.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Jackie Miller.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, May 30, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ned Byers and Clarence Rison. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Greg Kirby, Dustin Miller, Keith Spivey, Delbert Mays, Randall Tipton and Jimmy Mills.

Nancy Shelton Brandenburg Lewis passed away May 31, 2019, from Alzheimer’s disease complications. Nancy was born December 6, 1939, in Richmond, KY.

She is survived by one son, Johnathan C. Lewis and fiancé’ Melissa Coffman of Fairchance, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband Colin Campbell Lewis and her parents Delma (Winkler) and Johnathan Brandenburg.

Nancy grew up in Irvine where her parents ran Brandenburg’s clothing store for many years. She and her husband Colin were both proud graduates of the University of Kentucky. They enjoyed living in Maryland most of their married life, but Nancy spent the last 3 and 1/2 years of her life in McKinney, TX.

Nancy and Colin were active in the Second Presbyterian Church in Baltimore. A Celebration of her life will be held there June 29th, then she will be interred beside Colin in their Columbarium.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

Kenny Rawlins, age 61, of Sweet Lick Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his home following a long illness. He was born November 9, 1957 in Madison County to Evelyn Samples Rawlins and the late Edward Rawlins. He was a truck driver for Hardy Oil and attended the Body of Christ Ministries.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell Muncy Rawlins. He lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Samples Rawlins of Estill County;

two sisters, Pam (Russell) Isaacs and Laura Ann (Fred) Rogers of Estill County; one brother: Gary (Lisa) Rawlins of Estill County; a special great niece, Jassmine Townsend, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his special son, Jonathan Tyler Rawlins; and his twin brother, Denny Rawlins.

Visitation was held Tuesday, June 4, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. A graveside service at the West Irvine Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice Care Plus.

Robert Horn, age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born in Chestnut Stand, Kentucky on August 2, 1932 the son of Troy and Eliza (Henry) Horn. Robert was employed as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Hamilton for more than thirty-years, retiring in 1984. He was a member of the Hugh L. Bates Masonic Lodge. In 1954 in Indiana he married Opal “Christine” Embry.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Opal “Christine” Horn; three children, Sandra (Charles) Horn-Mack; Lori (Edward) Buns, and David Horn; one sister, Della (Pete) Dawes; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Sarah, Benjamin, and Samuel Mack, Rachel (David) LaFonteese, Molly (Andy) Sexton, and Abby (Emmy) Raney; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Savannah LaFonteese; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings, Albert, Cleophus, Harlan Billy, Issac, and Ethel Horn, Beulah Rawlins, Leore Moreland, and Ruth Webb.Visitation will be held at the Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home, 99 Cedar Grove Road, Irvine, Kentucky. Funeral service will be held at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at West Irvine Cemetery.