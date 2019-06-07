Citizens’ Advisory Meeting

Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory board meeting will be Wednesday, June 12, at 1:30 p.m. at the Eastern Kentucky University’s Carl D. Perkins building, rooms A & B at the lobby level on Kit Carson Drive in Richmond, KY. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting.

Chamberlain Reunion

The annual France Marion and Margaret Ann Webb reunion will be held at the Ravenna National Guard Armory at 1 p.m. June 23rd. All family & friends welcome.

Class Reunion

The Estill County High School Class of 1970 will have their 49th Annual class reunion on June 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna. All classmates and teachers are invited to attend. Call Linda Howell at 859-588-2904 with any questions.

Class of 1964 Reunion

The class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion at Michael’s Restaurant on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Please spread the word. Call Diana Arthur at 723-2636 with any questions.

County Extension News

4-H Camp

4-H Summer Camp will be June 7-10th this year. The cost of the camp is $60 this year. Spots are limited; call 606-723-4557 to reserve your spot today with a $25 deposit. First come, first served. Applications for adult volunteers are needed also.

Cloverbud Camp

Cloverbud Camp is on June 28th to 30th, for ages 6 to 8. Application deadline is June 1, 2019.

EAG seeks Volunteers

Estill Action Group is seeking volunteers and sponsors for the Weekend on the Water kayaking/tubing event on Saturday, July 27 at the KY River Recreation Park. Last year, approximately 250 attendees enjoyed the beauty of Estill County’s Kentucky River access, and the community came together to enjoy and improve recreation opportunities in Estill County. All interested volunteers are invited to attend planning meetings at the Steam Engine Session Room on June 5 and June 26 at 6:30 p.m. If you would like to sponsor the event or have questions, please email estillactiongroup@gmail.com or message Estill Action Group through Facebook.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

The Estill County Democrat Woman’s Club has canceled their June 11 meeting. Meetings will resume on July 9. We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Future meeting dates are Aug. 13, Sept. 10, and Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Estill Co. Historical Society Events

•Estill Co. Historical and Genealogical Society will be having their annual cookout hosted by Gene and Eva Watson, on June 4th, starting at 6 p.m. This is our fund-raiser evening. Please bring an item for the live auction. Hot dogs and hamburgers are provided. Please bring a side or dessert to share. See a member for more information.

•The Estill Co Historical and Genealogical Society will be hosting a talk with Jerry Rose and Jerry Eltzroth on Friday, June 7. They will preview their upcoming book featuring the people and places of the Sand Hill/Witt Springs area of Estill County. The talk begins at 7 p.m. in the Museum at 133 Broadway and runs during the Moonlight Market festivities that includes live music, vendors, info booths, and the farmer’s market!

Estill County Relay for Life

Relay For Life of Estill County will be held on June 14, at 6 p.m. until midnight at the Estill County High School Track. We will kick off the evening with our Survivors Ceremony and hold a Luminaria Ceremony at dark. Immediately following the Luminarias, is the Lighting of Chinese Lanterns, which is always a crowd favorite. There will be a Concession, Games, Inflatables, Face Painting, Hair Painting, Cake Walk, Dish Toss, Live Entertainment, and a Silent Auction. This is a time for our community to work together in the FIGHT against cancer. This event celebrates our survivors as well as remembering those we have lost to this disease. Make plans to attend, have fun with family and friends while supporting a great cause.

Farmers Market Opens

The Estill County Farmers Market opens for the season, beginning Friday, June 7, and continuing on Friday afternoons through October, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Have extra produce you’d like to try to sell? Join the market or just set up on occasion. Call 726-0679 for more information.

Important GED Dates

The official GED test will be June 8th. GED graduation will be June 21st. Call 723-7323 for more information.

Job Seekers

Are you in need of resume assistance? Do you need help finding jobs to apply for? Do you need help preparing for interviews? Do you need tuition assistance to go back to school to become more employable? There are WIOA (Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act) services available to help. Residents of Estill County can speak to Trina Bustle, a Workforce Case Manager, about WIOA services by visiting the KY Career Center in Berea. Or, if you are unable to travel to Berea to get assistance, Mrs. Bustle will be at the following locations during May and June for job seekers. Please call for an appointment.

• June 18, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Estill County Adult Education Center or 1 to 4 p.m. at the Estill County Library (Resume, interview skills, and soft skills lessons will be taught) Questions? Call Trina Bustle at 859-361-6315 or Mary Fields at 606-723-7323.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Trena Stocker, from Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital, will be the speaker. Recent donations given by Kiwanis have been for the Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, Estill County Food Bank, Estill County Ministerial Association, Kiwanis Park Board, and two mowings of the Old Irvine Cemetery on River Drive beside Citizens Guaranty Bank. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, no matter where in the 80 nations where Kiwanis Clubs are located. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Jeff Hix is the current club president. We invite you to join Kiwanis!

Join us for the second year of the Moonlight Market series! Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown series that was created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths and organizational tables and activities and love where we live. This series spans six months, and we hope it will be a platform to incorporate a variety of businesses, civic groups, and community organizations. The event is 6 to 10 p.m. on Broadway in downtown Irvine. New for 2019, the Market will be held on the first Friday of each month! The dates are: June 7, July 5, August 2, September 6, October 4.

Para-educator Classes

Para-educator classes will be taught at the Estill County Adult Learning Center located at 200 Wallace Circle. Day and evening classes will be offered. Call 723-7323 to register. The FREE classes will be on Tuesday, June 11, Thursday, June 13; Tuesday, June 18; and Thursday, June 20. Those trained will be qualified to work at any school system in Kentucky, preschools and the Head Start Program.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club will have its annual meeting and potluck meal on Monday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church’s pavilion, 1358 Wisemantown Road, Irvine. The program will be a “Show and Tell.” Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend. Yearly dues are $20 per family and $15 per individual.

Thrive with Diabetes

Are you ready to thrive with diabetes? Join us for a diabetes self-management workshop and get information on diet, exercise and medications. Meeting dates and times are on June 6th, 11th, and 13th from 4 to 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. For more information, call 606-723-5181 or 606-723-5447. This workshop is sponsored by the Estill County Diabetes Coalition, which includes the Estill County Health Department, Mercy Health, the Estill County Extension Office, and Interfaith Wellness.

Free childcare will be available through the extension office.

Mt. Carmel Christian Church

Mt. Carmel Christian Church will be hosting Vacation Bible School on June 9th through 12th. The theme is: “Camp Out–Getting S’more of JESUS.” VBS is on Sunday at 6 to 8:30 p.m., and Mon. through Wed. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. VBS is for elementary age students. Call 606-726-9342, with any questions.

Irvine First Baptist Church

Irvine First Baptist Church on Broadway will be having Vacation Bible School on Sunday, June 2 through Thursday, June 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. The theme for this year’s VBS is “In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus.” Transportation will be provided. Please call 859-358-6938 if needed.

Ravenna Curch of God

Ravenna Church of God will be having VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, on June 17th – 19th (Monday thru Wednesday), 6:00 – 8:00 pm each night. The theme is “Made to Worship” Come join the fun!!!

