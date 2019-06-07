Irvine Free Methodist 100th Year

The Irvine Free Methodist Church is celebrating 100 years of serving Estill Countians on June 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow on the grounds. Several pastors from years past will be in attendance, as well as many people who used to go to the church. We invite anyone who used to go to the Irvine Free Methodist Church in the past to attend on this day. If you wish to bring a covered dish that would be appreciated.

Gospel Singing

Williams Memorial Baptist Church in Ravenna will have a gospel singing Sunday June 30 at 6 p.m. The Trinity Heirs will be the featured group. Refreshments will be served following the singing. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Singing Echoes at White Oak Church of God

You are invited to the White Oak Church of God for a Southern Gospel singing concert featuring The Singing Echoes from Cleveland, TN on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The singing will begin at 7 p.m. The Singing Echoes are a family singing group that originated in 1970 and still continues the tradition of spiritual singing accompanied by live music. For more information, call 606-723-0562.