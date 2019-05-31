Photo by Lisa Bicknell

Jeanette Hughes, at right, is retiring after 60 years as a school teacher in Estill County. She is pictured above with Charlotte Arvin, the 13th principal with whom she has worked.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Mrs. Jeanette Hughes is retiring from teaching after 60 years.

She was honored with a luncheon at West Irvine Intermediate on Thursday, as well as a surprise assembly that afternoon when she was presented with a rocking chair.

Hughes began her teaching career when she was 18 years old. She drove from Furnace Mountain to the one-room ‘Harris School’ on Barnes Mountain.

She had to be emergency certified to teach, and she had 45 students ranging from first to eighth grades.

Hughes went on to earn three degrees, work under nine superintendents, and 13 principals. She trained dozens of student teachers during her lengthy career.

See next week’s paper for a more detailed story by Blain Click.