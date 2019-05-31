Dwight Edward Arvin, age 75, of South Irvine Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital following a long illness. He was born June 7, 1943 in Estill County to the late Elbert Ray Arvin and Lyda Mildred Walton Arvin. He was a retired farmer and served as the Estill County Judge Executive for two terms. He was a member of the O.D. Henderson Masonic Lodge and a member of the Crooked Creek Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Diane Smithers Arvin. He is survived by two daughters, Jackie Thacker and Kyle McIntosh (Randy) of Estill County; two sons, Buddy Arvin (Charlotte) and John Arvin of Estill County; one sister, Janet Sue Smith (Robert) of Estill County; and one brother, Donnie Arvin of Estill County; eight grandchildren, Meghan Arvin Mills (Jimmy), Tessla Arvin Dixon (Clinton), Lyda Rae Arvin, Pauline Thacker, Katie Thacker, JP Thacker, Elijah McIntosh and Kyran McIntosh;

and four great-grandchildren: Jace Mills, Rocky Mills, Heidi Dixon and Beau Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Elizabeth Faye Arvin; one son, Dwight Dale Arvin; and one brother, Buddy Gene Arvin.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, May 24 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Tom Blackburn. Burial was in the Winkler Cemetery.

Ronnie Eldridge Barker, age 74, of Richmond Road in Irvine passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Madison Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born August 30, 1944 in Estill County and was the son of the late Moss and Mossie Isaacs Barker. He was a retired Eastern Kentucky University employee and had lived in Madison County most of his life. He is survived by two sisters: Drucilla Muncie and Betty Hymer of Irvine and one brother: Earl Barker of Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Treva Winkler and Barbara White, and one brother, Tracy Barker.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra Lynn Herald, age 62, of Meadowlark Road in Richmond passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Compassionate Care Center. She was born March 6, 1957 in Spencer, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Commadore and Eloise Marie Argabrite Blosser. She was a former employee of the St. Joseph Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Herald. She is survived by her son: William Cody Herald & girlfriend, Elizabeth Walton of Irvine, one grandchild: Alexander Creed Herald; five sisters: Linda Miller, Pamela Blosser, Elizabeth Seabolt, Anita Simms, Teresa Blosser; four brothers: Michael Blosser, Stoney Blosser, Bryant Blosser and Anthony Blosser.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Tamra Pickens.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, May 27, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Marvin Neal. Burial was at the South Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Cody Herald, David McKinney, Brian Blosser, Dewey McKinney, Mike Blosser and Chad Miller.

Elizabeth Lou Willis, age 71, of Jenkins Branch Road in Irvine passed away suddenly on May 24, 2019 at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. She was born February 18, 1948 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Ruth Ann Bingham Jenkins. She was a retired teacher’s aide with the Estill County School System and a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband Harold Willis, one son, Jeff (Betty) Jenkins, Irvine; one sister, Viola Babb, Irvine; one brother: Robert Jenkins, Nicholasville; four grandchildren, Connor Jenkins, James Mullins, Kari Mullins and Steven Rose; and one great-grandchild, Jackson Mullins.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Pearl Johnson and four brothers Raymond, Tracy, James and Douglas Jenkins.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, May 28 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jason Brooks. Burial will be at the Tackett Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jeremiah Knuckles, Paul Goosey, Jacob Rose, David Jenkins, Todd Jenkins and Ronald Miller. Honorary pallbearers were Connor Jenkins and Steven Rose.

Mary Elizabeth Vaughn, age 90, of Red River Road in Irvine passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born April 9, 1929 in Pryse, KY and was the daughter of the late Harry and Ruth Stamper Mitchell. She was a retired from the Irvine Health and Rehabilitation Center where she worked as a nurse’s aide. She was a member of the Corinth Christian Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Vaughn, Jr. She is survived by two grandchildren: Sandra Thorne of Texas and David Lee Richardson of Lexington; one great grandchild, James Blake Thorne, and special friends Brenda and Danny Neal.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Harry Grant Richardson and Farris Lee Richardson, and one brother, Harry Mitchell.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, May 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Linville Dunaway.

Pallbearers were David Richardson, Blake Thorne, Wes Thorne, Danny Neal, Chris Neal, Jimmy Stamper, Brian Vaughn and Robert Vaughn