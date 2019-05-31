Gospel Singing

There will be a singing at the Pine Hill Baptist church on June 1st at 6 p.m. with the Smith Sisters singing. Everyone is welcome. Refeshments will be served.

Concert at Calvary Baptist

The Bobby Bowen Family will be in concert at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, June 2nd at 6 p.m. Bobby was a member of the MidSouth Boys for many years, which began the genre of Christian Country Music. Now he is traveling with his family all across the country. We invite everyone and all churches to join us on that Sunday night for a wonderful night of music and worship.

Revival at New Bethel #1

There will be revival services at New Bethel #1 on May 27 through May 31 at 7 p.m. On Monday, Reverend David Chaney will speak. On Tuesday, Reverend Jimmy Lakes is the featured speaker. On Wednesday, it will be Reverend Mike Davis; on Thursday, it will be Reverend Wesley Miller; and on Friday, Reverend Kevin Chaney will speak. Refreshments will be served on Friday after the service.

Irvine Free Methodist 100th Year

The Irvine Free Methodist Church is celebrating 100 years of serving Estill Countians on June 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow on the grounds. Several pastors from years past will be in attendance, as well as many people who used to go to the church. We invite anyone who used to go to the Irvine Free Methodist Church in the past to attend on this day. If you wish to bring a covered dish that would be appreciated.

Basement Sale

There will be a basement sale at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, located at 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna, on Saturday, June 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be lots of nice clothes, sheets, lovely glass pieces, books and so much more.