Top seeded Lindsey Wilson College softball beat out Grand View Iowa on Wednesday, May 15th to capture the championship of the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. They will travel to Springfield, Missouri to participate in the World Series, as a part of the top ten teams in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, with play set to begin on Thursday, May 23rd. Their last appearance at the World Series was in 2015.

Kaylee Covey, former Estill County High School standout pitcher, and 14th region player of the year in 2018 is pictured on the front row, far left. This is her first season with the Blue Raiders.

This impressive team finished the season with a record of 50 wins and 3 losses.

Kaylee is the daughter of Bryan and Traci Covey of Irvine.