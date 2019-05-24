Bruce Edward Barrett, age 87, of Fred Morse Drive in Austin, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Neuro Rehabilitation Center of Texas following a brief illness. He was born August 28, 1931 in Andes, New York to the late Lewis and Carrie Davis Barrett. He was a minister with the United Methodist Church and retired from the United States Air Force.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Witt Barrett. He is survived by his daughter, Paula Barrett of Georgia and his son, B. Edward Barrett II of Texas along with three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, May 21, at the Witt Cemetery by Tom Bonny.

Our beloved mother, Dolores (Frazier) Brown, passed away on May 14, 2019 into the loving arms of our heavenly father.

Dolores was born on January 2, 1928 in Gallup, KY to John Frazier, Sr., and Louise (Shivel) Frazier. She attended Gallup Elementary School from ages 4 to the age of 7. During that time, she lived with her family in an old log cabin in Gallup, KY. At about 8 years old, and for the next several years, she moved with her family to various locations; such as Sciotoville, OH; Chapman, KY; Martin, KY; and Auxier, KY; graduating early (at the age of 15) as a senior from Auxier High School. At age 17, Dolores went to cosmetology school in Paintsville, KY where she traveled to school each day and back by train. At age 18, she took a teaching position at Lost Creek (George’s Creek) KY, which was a one room school house for grades 1st through 8th. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Herman Brown, who had just returned from the war.

Dolores married Herman Lee Brown in Kentucky on March 22, 1947. They were married 53 years before Herman’s death in February 2000.

Dolores was a devout Baptist; attending church in CA, OR and KY before her health declined and she was no longer able to attend. Her children were blessed to have been raised in church, where Dolores could often be found teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, or involved wherever she was needed.

Dolores always loved life, people, and her family. Her mother gave her the nick-name “Spitfire”. She was an avid and very competitive player of table games, the card game Rook being one of her favorites. She also enjoyed word games such as Scrabble and Upwards, and her favorite TV game show was Jeopardy. She also loved camping, fishing, and the outdoors, and in later years she particularly enjoyed fishing on her grandson’s (Ronnie and Genia’s) property.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, John Frazier, Sr., and Louise (Shivel) Frazier; and one brother, Donald Frazier. She is survived by her sister Virginia Dixon of OH; brother Johnny Frazier of FL; son Herman (Rosemary) Brown of Myrtle Creek, OR; daughter Linda McKinney of Irvine, KY, daughter Joyce (Jimmy) McKinney of Vancouver, WA; daughter Anita (Ron) Veik of Suthrelin, OR; daughter Teresa (Shane) Baird of Sutherlin, OR, as well as sixteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gallup-Chapman United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 763, Louisa, KY 41230.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Glenn Ray Cockrell, age 61, of Dark Hollow Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born October 3, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio and was the son of the late Jack Reed Cockrell, Sr. and Louise Horn Cockrell. He was a mechanic and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by four daughters, Renae Chips, of Fayette Co., Deeann Boyd, of Estill Co., Carol Cockrell, of Estill Co. and Glenda Reed, of Estill Co.; a son, Glenn Ray Cockrell, Jr., of Estill Co.; six sisters, Betty Anderson, of Ohio, Rosemary Woolery, of Ohio, Judy Sheeks, of Estill Co., Pamela Goosey, of Estill Co., Karen Gibbs, of Ohio and Beulah Moore, of Estill Co.; three brothers, Charles Cockrell, of Florida, Jack Reek Cockrell, Jr., of Estill Co. and Daniel Cockrell, of Estill Co. along with nine grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Ruth Hisle, age 84, a resident of the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Center following a long illness. She was born March 6, 1935 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Willie and Elizabeth Stepp Hisle. She was a retired Carhartt, Inc. employee and a member of the Crooked Creek Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Jean Hisle, of Estill Co.; her niece, Starlet Hisle, of Estill Co. and her nephew, Paul Hisle, of Laurel Co.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Hisle.

Memorial services were conducted Saturday, May 18, at the Crooked Creek Christian Church.

Daniel Isaac Rison, 30, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 16, 1988 in Lexington, KY. He graduated from Montgomery County High School in 2007 and was a member of the Mock Trial Team, was a certified Peer Support Advocate, a student studying Social Work and a former employee of Dv8 Kitchen. He had a big heart and loved to serve others. He was passionate about politics, loved to read, cook, watch high school basketball and going to football games with his Daddy and his Tuesday “dates” with his Mom. He never met a stranger and enjoyed meeting new people.

He is survived by his parents, Bart Rison (Sue) of Mt. Sterling, KY and Allison Wolfinbarger Witt (Asa) of Mt. Sterling; three sisters, Becca Rison Chase of Sherman, TX, Mendy Evans of Lexington, KY and Missy Ryder (Jeff) of Mt. Sterling, KY: paternal grandmother Barbara Rison of Irvine, KY; Uncle Phil and Aunt Paula Rison of Carmel,IN and Aunt Becky Dworkin of Farmington Hills, MI; niece Jules Chase; cousins Lindsay, Colby, McKenzie, Sabrina and Olivia.

Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gloria and Gene Wolfinbarger and his paternal grandfather, Johnny Rison.

Funeral services were Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Taul Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Kilgore officiating, burial following at West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeff Ryder, Colby Rison, Tim Sholar, Trent Halasek, Austin Maples, David Wright and Blaine Click. Honorary pallbearers were Jon Mansfield, Chip Manley, Grover Carrington, Alan Peck, Shelly Williams and the Hon. Lindsay Hughes Thurston.

Henry Burnam Sandidge II, 90, of Nicholasville, husband of Rosetta Kay Freeman Sandidge, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Hospital after suffering a debilitating fall. Born April 24, 1929, in Stanford, Kentucky, he was the son of the late George and Marguerite Tarkington Sandidge. He attended public schools in Lincoln County, Kentucky.

Henry was the retired owner and president of his electrical contracting company, Sandidge Incorporated. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lexington where he met his wife, Rosetta, at High Point, the ministry for singles. He and Rosetta would have celebrated 38 years of marriage on July 12 of this year. Henry was a U.S. veteran; he loved his country and served as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War era. He was a University of Kentucky Fellow and an ardent supporter of UK football and basketball. Henry was a Mason and served as master and past master of Hart Lodge #61 in Nicholasville. He was named a Kentucky Colonel in 1967 by Governor Edward Breathitt. In retirement, Henry’s passions were playing golf, following the UK Wildcats, making annual trips to Florida, and visiting with family at Fox.

Henry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, and a caring and supportive friend to all who knew him. He never met a stranger. In addition to his wife Rosetta, he is survived by two sons, Henry Sandidge and wife Donna from Rockvale, Tennessee, and Juneau Calmes and wife Mary from Georgetown. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jeana Lattus and husband Adrian, Greg Sandidge and wife Rachel, Claire Calmes, and Devon Calmes and three great-grandchildren, Ellie Jo, Karina, and Lincoln.

Henry also leaves to mourn his passing a brother-in-law, Phillip Freeman and wife Gail, Irvine; sister-in-law, Linda Freeman, Manchester; nieces, Candy Jackson and Kim Freeman; nephews, Brandon, Casey, and Christopher Freeman, Joe, Bill, and David Allen Johnson, Herby and Don Vongruenigen, David, Terry, Mark, Bobby, and Jim Sandidge; a host of great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins; and many friends including his golfing buddies at Lone Oak Golf Course, particularly Pete Myers and Charles Fugate.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Vongruenigen Rouse and Mary Johnson; two brothers, Howard and George Sandidge; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jesse and Mary Freeman; and brother-in-law, Glenn Freeman.

Funeral services for Henry were held on Friday, May 17, at Toler Funeral Home, Irvine.

Joseph Wayne Rogers, age 46, of Vada Drive in Irvine, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Marcum & Wallace Hospital following a long illness. He was born July 31, 1972 in Fayette County to George Kenneth Rogers, Jr. and Mary Carol Davidson Rogers. He was a former truck driver and lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife DaMeita Pendergest Rogers of Estill County; his parents, George and Mary Carol Rogers of Estill County; a daughter, V. Shawnee Rogers, a son, Trevor Wayne Rogers; four sisters: Tammie (Dwight) Smith of Estill Co., Lisa (Doug) Collier of Estill Co., Estella Carol Rogers of Madison Co., and Becky (Josh) Jewell of Madison Co; one brother, George Kenneth (Sylvia) Rogers III of Fayette County, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, May 15 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Kevin Turpin and Bro. Tim Hoffman. Burial followed in the Rogers Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dwight Smith, Kenny Rogers, Mike Johnson, Richard Johnson, Kevin Henry, Keith Tuttle, Doug Collier and Josh Jewell. Trevor Wayne Rogers served as honorary pallbearer.