Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Walk Slim

Walk Slim is held at the Estill County Public Library at 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays. If the weather is pretty they will venture outside to walk. If you are interested in joining, please just drop by the library at 5 and walk your way to a healthier life.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.

Bluegrass Army Depot

There will be a public meeting for Blue Grass Army Depot National Environmental Policy Act Action on Tuesday, May 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. The meeting will be at the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office, 1000 Commercial Drive, Suite 2 in Richmond. You are welcome to attend this public meeting that will provide information and an opportunity to comment on a “Finding of No Significant Impact” and an environmental assessment for an action proposed by the Blue Grass Army Depot to augment the chemical weapons destruction process at the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. For more information: contact the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office. Phone: (859) 626-8944; E-mail: bgoutreach@iem.com; Website: www.peoacwa.army.mil

Class Reunion

The Estill County High School Class of 1970 will have their 49th Annual class reunion on June 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna. All classmates and teachers are invited to attend. Call Linda Howell at 859-588-2904 with any questions.

Class of 1964 Reunion

The class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion at Michael’s Restaurant on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Please spread the word. Call Diana Arthur at 723-2636 with any questions.

County Extension News

4-H Camp

4-H Summer Camp will be June 7-10th this year. The cost of the camp is $60 this year. Spots are limited; call 606-723-4557 to reserve your spot today with a $25 deposit. First come, first served. Applications for adult volunteers are needed also.

Cloverbud Camp

Cloverbud Camp is on June 28th to 30th, for ages 6 to 8. Application deadline is June 1, 2019.

EAG seeks Volunteers

Estill Action Group is seeking volunteers and sponsors for the Weekend on the Water kayaking/tubing event on Saturday, July 27 at the KY River Recreation Park. Last year, approximately 250 attendees enjoyed the beauty of Estill County’s Kentucky River access, and the community came together to enjoy and improve recreation opportunities in Estill County. All interested volunteers are invited to attend planning meetings at the Steam Engine Session Room on June 5 and June 26 at 6:30 p.m. If you would like to sponsor the event or have questions, please email estillactiongroup@gmail.com or message Estill Action Group through Facebook.

EC Democrat Executive Committee

The Estill County Democrat Executive Committee has canceled their May 27 meeting. Meetings will resume on June 24. We meet the fourth Monday of each month at the Estill County Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

The Estill County Democrat Woman’s Club has canceled their June 11 meeting. Meetings will resume on July 9. We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Future meeting dates are Aug. 13, Sept. 10, and Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Estill Co. Historical Society Events

•Estill Co. Historical and Genealogical Society will be having their annual cookout hosted by Gene and Eva Watson, on June 4th, starting at 6 p.m. This is our fund-raiser evening. Please bring an item for the live auction. Hot dogs and hamburgers are provided. Please bring a side or dessert to share. See a member for more information.

•The Estill Co Historical and Genealogical Society will be hosting a talk with Jerry Rose and Jerry Eltzroth on Friday, June 7. They will preview their upcoming book featuring the people and places of the Sand Hill/Witt Springs area of Estill County. The talk begins at 7 p.m. in the Museum at 133 Broadway and runs during the Moonlight Market festivities that includes live music, vendors, info booths, and the farmer’s market!

•The Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club will meet at the Estill Co Historical and Genealogical Museum at 133 Broadway on May 28th at 5:30 p.m. Potluck will be served, and we will be making cards for veterans at our last meeting for the season. Bring a friend!

Job Seekers

Are you in need of resume assistance? Do you need help finding jobs to apply for? Do you need help preparing for interviews? Do you need tuition assistance to go back to school to become more employable? There are WIOA (Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act) services available to help. Residents of Estill County can speak to Trina Bustle, a Workforce Case Manager, about WIOA services by visiting the KY Career Center in Berea. Or, if you are unable to travel to Berea to get assistance, Mrs. Bustle will be at the following locations during May and June for job seekers. Please call for an appointment.

• June 18, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Estill County Adult Education Center or 1 to 4 p.m. at the Estill County Library (Resume, interview skills, and soft skills lessons will be taught) Questions? Call Trina Bustle at 859-361-6315 or Mary Fields at 606-723-7323.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, May 23, 5:30 p.m. at the historical Estill Springs pavilion for a Potluck Picnic. Nelle Williams will share a message with club members. If you are interested in becoming a member of a service organization that has a sense of community, a source of fulfillment, and a history of impact, join us. Jeff Hix is club president.

Thrive with Diabetes

Are you ready to thrive with diabetes? Join us for a diabetes self-management workshop and get information on diet, exercise and medications. Meeting dates and times are on June 4th, 6th, 11th, and 13th from 4 to 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. For more information, call 606-723-5181 or 606-723-5447. This workshop is sponsored by the Estill County Diabetes Coalition, which includes the Estill County Health Department, Mercy Health, the Estill County Extension Office, and Interfaith Wellness.

Free childcare will be available through the extension office.