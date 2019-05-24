Mt. Carmel Christian Church VBS

Mt. Carmel Christian Church will be hosting Vacation Bible School on June 9th through 12th. The theme is: “Camp Out–Getting S’more of JESUS.” VBS is on Sunday at 6 to 8:30 p.m., and Mon. through Wed. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. VBS is for elementary age students. Call 606-726-9342, with any questions.

Concert at Calvary Baptist

The Bobby Bowen Family will be in concert at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, June 2nd at 6 p.m. Bobby was a member of the MidSouth Boys for many years, which began the genre of Christian Country Music. Now he is traveling with his family all across the country. We invite everyone and all churches to join us on that Sunday night for a wonderful night of music and worship.

Freedom and Fire Tour

The Freedom and Fire Tour will be coming to Hope on the Hill Ministries. Ray and Sue Yackell are a husband and wife team from Texas that flow in the prophetic and healing anointing. They will be here Saturday, May 25, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m. Please join us at Hope on the Hill Ministries, 3905 Richmond Rd., Irvine.

House of Prayer Singing

The House of Prayer will have a singing on May 25th at 6 p.m. Featured singers will be the Christian Pilgrims and the Praise Singers. Refreshments will be served afterward. All are welcome.

Revival at New Bethel #1

There will be revival services at New Bethel #1 on May 27 through May 31 at 7 p.m. On Monday, Reverend David Chaney will speak. On Tuesday, Reverend Jimmy Lakes is the featured speaker. On Wednesday, it will be Reverend Mike Davis; on Thursday, it will be Reverend Wesley Miller; and on Friday, Reverend Kevin Chaney will speak. Refreshments will be served on Friday after the service.