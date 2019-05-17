Photo by Lisa Bicknell

Eric Puckett won the Rondo Hatton Fan Artist of the Year Award for 2018.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Local pop culture artist Eric Puckett says he was a kid who always liked to draw and paint, and art classes in middle school and high school fueled that interest.

At Morehead State University, he earned a degree in art, where he specialized in portraiture.

His interest in art has endured, and now he’s making quite a name for himself.

Puckett recently snagged his second Rondo Hatton award, specifically, the Linda Miller Award for Fan Artist of the Year. In June, he will be attending Wonderfest in Louisville to accept the award.

For several years, Puckett worked as a graphic artist for some prominent publishing companies, including Simon and Schuster in Indianapolis.

In his spare time, Puckett would paint just to relax and have a little fun. His main interest is in pop culture art, especially the classic horror genre. He enjoys painting portraits of the characters he liked to watch while growing up.

Several years ago, he began to take his finished paintings to get them signed by celebrities when he attended pop culture conventions such as Lexington Comic and Toy Convention.

One day someone stopped him as he was leaving and asked if the paintings he was carrying were for sale.

The realization that someone might want to buy his work led him to get his own table at Lexington Comic Con.

Puckett has become a fan favorite, as evidenced by the Rondo Hatton awards, which are decided by popular vote with only one vote per person allowed.

On the Rondo Awards website, Puckett’s art is described as “bright and scary, capturing a monstrous world where deadly clowns and villains lurk behind garish masks. A mainstay at conventions and exhibits, Eric’s work is soaked with humor and danger.”

Puckett won his first Rondo Hatton award in 2013, and he continues to increase the number of conventions he attends. This year he has already attended Frankfort Con, and Lexington Comic and Toy. He is also scheduled to appear at Ohio Toy and Comic Show, HorrorHound, Scarefest 10, Harlan Haunt Fest, and Richmond’s very own “RichCity Comic and Pop Con.”

Not only does Puckett paint characters from horror films, but he has done portrait work of people, pets, and even some landscape paintings.

He likes to work in his studio late at night after his wife Staci and daughter Shalee have gone to bed.

“It de-stresses me,” he said.

Painting is a creative outlet for him, but he’s now making a little extra money as well. Puckett is not quite ready to give up his day job yet, but he’s hopeful that someday he can.

He has sold paintings to people as far away as Thailand, the United Kingdom and France.

His paintings hang in celebrity homes, and now he’s the one who sometimes gets stopped for an autograph, which amazed his daughter Shalee when she accompanied him to a convention.

“Why do they want your autograph?” she asked.

Puckett is in the process of building a website, and samples of his work can be found on his Facebook page (The Art of Eric Puckett Designs) and on Instagram.