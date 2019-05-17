By Blain Click

CV&T Sports Reporter

photo submitted

Chase Rawlings and Micah Adams show off their catch at the State Bass Fishing Championship.

The Engineers Bass team traveled to Calvert City on KY Lake this past weekend for the KHSAA State Championship. Two Estill teams qualified for this event, Chase Rawlins and Micah Adams as well as Chris Wise and Lucas Puckett. There were 90 boats that qualified from across the state.

The championship was a two day event where weights from both days were combined to determine the champion. Day one proved to be tough for Chris and Lucas as they were only able to pull one keeper fish in the boat. Micah and Chase fared much better and knew coming into weigh-in that they had a good shot to be leading the state after day one. They weighed in five fish for a total weight 17.5lbs. That weight was good enough to place them in second place after day one behind South Laurel High School who pulled in 19.9 lbs. Day two weather changes led to a tough day for the anglers but Chris and Lucas redeemed themselves weighing in a 5 fish limit of 6.4lbs. Those weights, however, weren’t enough to come all the way back. Micah and Chase also wrestled in 5 fish weighing 10.15 lbs. as the overall weights were down across the board on day two. With the two day combined weight of 27.12 lbs., Micah and Chase were able to clinch the state 4th place finish. South Laurel held on to their lead to win the state tournament with a total weight of 32.13 lbs. Muhlenberg County finished second with 31.11 lbs. and Ohio County placed third with 28.10 lbs. The Engineers had a great season making their presence known across the state on many different lakes and tournaments. With everybody coming back next year, this young team lead by Coach Chris Osborne has big goals for the coming season.